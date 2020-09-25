The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Photo: @bby.plantain
By Nandi Howard and Danielle Wright ·

Fall is finally here, and for some, this is the best time to give a look. Light layering, seasonal color hues, and cozy threads are just some of the refreshing Autumn fashion wins we caught on our timeline this week.

As the weather continues to change we are sure these creatives will wrap up but, for now, they are pairing their crop tops and shorts sleeves with cargo pants and what would usually be a summertime fit features a light cardigan or hoodie to coordinate. However, these fashionistas are enjoying this slight weather change, we cant keep our eyes of these chic style finds.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.

01
@shannonxvii
02
@therealkporter
03
@oliviasade
04
@sugesway
05
@bby.plantain
06
@alayualemu
07
@jessylaw
08
@subanbrn
09
@rahquisebowen
10
@guacawole
11
@_rayyaansari
12
@ms.ameliaj
13
@anisa.dash
14
@carlosdharrisjr
15
@firebombjasz
16
@_aicha_faye
17
@rayan.xasan
18
@chazanthony
19
@amagodson_a
20
@vibinwkai
