Home · Fashion

The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

Our fashion favorites online from October 24 - 28.
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Instagram/@_danabeee
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

While it’s technically been fall for the past two weeks, it seems as though that signature autumnal weather is finally catching up to speed. Chilly winds have arrived, which prompts heavy coats and leather boots. Creatives have officially tapped into their FW22 collections this week, and we’re ready for the looks.

This week’s fashion-forward stars have a common theme: rich neutrals and light patterns. We see pairings of black and purple, hints of brown, and, surprisingly, bright greens, pinks, and blues. Skirts have also been on the minds of our social stylists ranging from trendy denim maxis to pleats and micro. And what better way to tie everything together than with a striking statement bag that’s cherry red, fringe galore, or an oversized clutch? 

Let’s be honest; Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet, and these creatives brought the best style this week.

01
@amy_sall
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Instagram/@amy_sall
02
@amoralaini
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Instagram/@amoralaini
03
@lyleehm
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Instagram/@lyleehm
04
@justinb00ne
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Instagram/@justinb00ne
05
@_danabeee
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Instagram/@_danabeee
06
@ravey_baby
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Instagram/@ravey_baby
07
@michemingg
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Instagram/@michemingg
08
@sierrarenas
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Instagram/@sierrarenas
09
@missasiamilia
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Instagram/@missasiamilia
10
@khalawhitney
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Instagram/@khalawhitney
TOPICS: 