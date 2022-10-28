The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

While it’s technically been fall for the past two weeks, it seems as though that signature autumnal weather is finally catching up to speed. Chilly winds have arrived, which prompts heavy coats and leather boots. Creatives have officially tapped into their FW22 collections this week, and we’re ready for the looks.

This week’s fashion-forward stars have a common theme: rich neutrals and light patterns. We see pairings of black and purple, hints of brown, and, surprisingly, bright greens, pinks, and blues. Skirts have also been on the minds of our social stylists ranging from trendy denim maxis to pleats and micro. And what better way to tie everything together than with a striking statement bag that’s cherry red, fringe galore, or an oversized clutch?

Let’s be honest; Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet, and these creatives brought the best style this week.