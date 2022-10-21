The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

We’ve reported heavily on trends this week, and it’s evident Black creatives are all about what’s in. From gripping grunge to denim drip, these e-girls have put together some of the most riveting looks on the timeline. They’re also hinting that this fall may not be so traditional after all.

There has been an emphasis on brown, black, and gray in color combinations this week. Although surprisingly, a touch of red has been used to amp up a couple of styles for a more striking outfit. We’re also seeing light layering and more monochromatic pieces working together rather than the usual sight of patterns. And to top it off, boots have been the go-to choice, stomping through streetwear into their season.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet, and these creatives brought the best style this week.