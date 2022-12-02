The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

@sierrarenas and @knawtkai

One thing our social creatives will do is serve a look. From street style to preppy and dressy, we’re getting a well-rounded batch of fashion this week.

Every Friday, there’s always a trend when we look at our selected fashion enthusiasts, and it’s evident that black has been the go-to color this season. Every creative is flaunting the shade in some way for the first time, from chunky boots and a Telfar belt to embellished pants and super cute tops. It’s also worth noting that denim remains on the trend board with co-ords, long shorts, and a maxi skirt coming to the forefront, as well as a few accessories like 90s-inspired shades and a handful of silver rings giving a few outfits a boost.

There’s no harm in pulling a bit of fashion inspo from your social media timeline — that’s partially what it’s for! But as always, we’ve rounded up some stand-out looks for you.