ICYMI: Teyana Taylor Wears Schiaprelli, Jalen Hurts Wears Coach, And More

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This week in fashion delivered several standout moments. Teyana Taylor accepted the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress wearing custom Schiaparelli. Jalen Hurts arrived at the Eagles’ playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers in Coach, while Jonathan Anderson’s highly anticipated Dior debut has officially hit stores.

Elsewhere, Colman Domingo stepped out in a matching polka-dot dress shirt and jacket by Valentino at W Magazine’s Performance Issue Party, and Myha’la wore custom Miu Miu to the New York City premiere of HBO’s Industry Season 4.

Keep scrolling to catch up on all the fashion happenings of the week.

Teyana Taylor Wears Custom Schiaparelli

Taylor took home Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another, describing her gown as “the crack is covered in diamonds,” she shared with The Cut. The look featured a satin-draped bodice and skirt sculpted to perfection, accentuating every curve, with a standout diamond-encrusted accessory adorning her backside.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Jalen Hurts Wears Coach

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts arrived for his final game of the season wearing a Coach signature puffer vest, styled with a custom dopp kit in dark charcoal signature leather and the black Empire 48 bag.

Jonathan Anderson’s Dior Is Now Available To Purchase

Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection for Dior is now available for purchase. Major cities around the world are spotlighting the launch with new billboards announcing the collection’s arrival in stores. Among the standout pieces is the Lady Dior Bag with Strap in Clover Lucky Green Dior Clover lambskin. The collection is now available in stores and online at dior.com.

Colman Domingo Wears Valentino

Colman Domingo attended W Magazine’s Best Performance Issue Party during Golden Globes weekend wearing Valentino. He paired a polka-dot shirt with a matching jacket and loafers featuring prickly embellishments, delivering an effortlessly chic and cool look ahead of his more sophisticated ensemble for the awards ceremony.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Colman Domingo attends W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Myha’la Wears Custom Miu Miu

Myha’la arrived at the HBO Industry Season 4 premiere at Regal Union Square wearing a custom Miu Miu look inspired by the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The ensemble featured a cropped leather apron–style dress layered over a string bralette, reimagined and reconstructed into a dramatic, floor-length gown styled by Law Roach.