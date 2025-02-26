Teyana Taylor Launches Collection With Victoria’s Secret

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ahead of receiving her ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honor, Teyana Taylor continues to showcase what makes her a multi-hyphenate. The multifaceted singer, songwriter, director, actress, and now designer has revealed a new collaboration with Victoria’s Secret.

While this isn’t her design debut, the newly launched Victoria’s Secret capsule collection marks a special milestone in her career. The collaboration, which reflects her unique vision, blends sexiness with confidence, empowering women of all shapes and sizes. To mark the launch, Victoria’s Secret and Teyana Taylor hosted an exclusive preview for select editors and influencers at the Victoria’s Secret Flagship on Fifth Avenue, offering a first look at the highly anticipated collection.

“It literally shows all the different hats that I wear, and I think it’s like an undergarments and garment version of who I am. I think that is why I chose what I chose and edited what I edited because it does bring who I am to life,” Taylor told ESSENCE.com.

Victoria’s Secret

Embracing the multifaceted nature of sexy, Teyana Taylor curated a diverse selection of pieces for her edit. The collection features a sleek long slip dress, structured bustier and underwear sets, figure-hugging corsets, and a matching workout set—all in a bold black and lime green color palette. According to Taylor, lime green is her go-to when she’s feeling extra special.

While Teyana Taylor is highly accomplished in and beyond her career, many also view her as the ultimate body goal. Since her iconic moment in Kanye West’s Fade music video, she has been celebrated as a modern sex symbol. Her collaboration with Victoria’s Secret was a natural fit, as countless women admire her confidence, bold style, and unapologetic self-expression.

Victoria’s Secret

In designing the collection, she prioritized sexiness, confidence, and empowerment for all women, embracing diverse body types and celebrating individuality. “Because people do consider me ‘body goals.’ I chose things that made women feel sexy and not just for an audience, but for themselves, you know? I think that was very important that self-energy, that self-love, that self-sexy. Let’s call it self-sexy,” Taylor added.

The Victoria’s Secret Teyana Taylor Edit is now available for purchase both online and in-store, with prices ranging from $30 to $250.