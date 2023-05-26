Teyana Taylor Shows Some Skin In Mônot

Getty

The Cannes Film Festival is still currently underway, and with that comes thousands of stars supporting new films and serving gorgeous looks for the red carpet. Among them is Teyana Taylor, who really never gets enough credit for how creative and talented she is. Taylor has always been a multi-hyphenate, and at the age of 16, Pharrell saw that in her too. Her smooth voice and eye for every detail known to man have made her the perfect fit to be the new Creative Director for Latto and now Summer Walker. Not to mention her other endeavors as an artist and other full-time job as a mom.

On the red carpet for the 2023 amfAR Cannes Gala, Taylor shows off her washboard six-pack abs with a little hip. The dress is by Mônot (a brand she’s been wearing a lot of lately) and appears to have been slashed right in the middle, starting at her right bicep down to her left arm.

CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 25: Teyana Taylor attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

The detail in this dress is quite amazing. This goes beyond an LBD. The built-in glove detail, for instance, is so subtle as not to overdo it. The shoulders of the dress are also structured squarely, and the neckline is a bit of a mock neck that just gives the dress an even more chic feel. Taylor’s looks, as of late, have just proven time and time again that she’s that girl. Like there’s no arguing that! Her jewelry choices were also pretty true to her, with an intricate silver lip ring and silver ear cuffs, which both had futuristic undertones.

We’re here for any look that Ms. Taylor has to bring as she’s lifting herself in the rankings of Hollywood’s fashion girls.