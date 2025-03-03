Teyana Taylor Nails It In LaQuan Smith At The 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Our 2025 Black Women In Hollywood Awards honoree Teyana Taylor shined in a confection by LaQuan Smith at the lauded Vanity Fair Oscar party. Just days ago at our luncheon the actress, creative director, and entrepreneur stunned in a custom Amiri piece in a camel hue. But for yesterday evening, she decided to amp things up in a hue that is also trending hard right now, cherry red.
The cherry red gown she wore was an experimental creation by Smith. It consisted of an upper section that featured a mesh bodysuit-inspired corset–the sleeves convinced me of the wearability of mesh, especially when contorted to be an addition to a gown like this. Separately, there’s a cut-out section directly by Taylor’s navel. Continuing toward the bottom portion is a train section that features intentional detailing created with tulle. A bit of this area on the gown is also see-through. For accessories she donned a chain necklace with miniature charms in a golden tone.
With all of this being said, Teyana annihilated the other looks that were at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. This pop out was exciting and it added a hint of electricity to the affair. Other celebrities who were spotted at the event included Jodie Turner-Smith, Colman Domingo, and more.