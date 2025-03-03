Teyana Taylor Nails It In LaQuan Smith At The 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Getty Images

Our 2025 Black Women In Hollywood Awards honoree Teyana Taylor shined in a confection by LaQuan Smith at the lauded Vanity Fair Oscar party. Just days ago at our luncheon the actress, creative director, and entrepreneur stunned in a custom Amiri piece in a camel hue. But for yesterday evening, she decided to amp things up in a hue that is also trending hard right now, cherry red.

The cherry red gown she wore was an experimental creation by Smith. It consisted of an upper section that featured a mesh bodysuit-inspired corset–the sleeves convinced me of the wearability of mesh, especially when contorted to be an addition to a gown like this. Separately, there’s a cut-out section directly by Taylor’s navel. Continuing toward the bottom portion is a train section that features intentional detailing created with tulle. A bit of this area on the gown is also see-through. For accessories she donned a chain necklace with miniature charms in a golden tone.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

With all of this being said, Teyana annihilated the other looks that were at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. This pop out was exciting and it added a hint of electricity to the affair. Other celebrities who were spotted at the event included Jodie Turner-Smith, Colman Domingo, and more.