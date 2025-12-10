Teyana Taylor Is Everything She Thinks She Is

ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood
While most of us have long known
Teyana Taylor has always been that girl, this year feels like a true breakout moment to many. She has fully stepped into her own lane with standout roles in One Battle After Another, , and All’s Fair Straw, all while delivering red carpet moments worth obsessing over. Most recently, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) named her the official host of this year’s ceremony.
Beyond her impact in the worlds of fashion and film, Taylor’s resumé runs deep—dancer, choreographer, creative director, and producer. Not to mention, she even produced NBA YoungBoy’s latest headline U.S. tour. With her sculpted physique and undeniable face card, she continues to mesmerize. Think: everything from Matthieu Blazy’s fresh-off-the-runway
Chanel at the CFDA Awards, to Schiaparelli Haute Couture during the All’s Fair press tour. At this point, Taylor has proven there’s nothing she can’t wear flawlessly.
Even off the carpet, her style shines. Whether she’s in baggy sweats and a cap while hanging with her kids or on set producing her next film, Taylor always delivers. But this year stands out as a defining chapter, post-divorce, fully in her power, carving out a lane that’s entirely her own. All the while, she’s making it clear that her voice deserves to be heard and her style deserves to be mirrored.
Scroll ahead to celebrate Teyana Taylor’s birthday with some of our favorite looks she’s served this year.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Teyana Taylor poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at the Critics Choice Association 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Teyana Taylor attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 1: Teyana Taylor is seen arriving to the 35th Gotham Film Awards on December 1, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Teyana Taylor attends Elle Women In Hollywood 2025 at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Teyana Taylor arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 CFDA Awards Winners’ Walk at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 CFDA Awards Winners’ Walk at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Teyana Taylor is seen on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Teyana Taylor attends Time100 Next at Current at Chelsea Piers on October 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Teyana Taylor is seen in midtown on October 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Teyana Taylor attends the “All’s Fair” London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 21: Teyana Taylor attends the “All’s Fair” Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie on October 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 16: Teyana Taylor attends the world premiere of Hulu’s “All’s Fair” at DGA Theater Complex on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Teyana Taylor at De Beers Group Desert Diamond Launch held at ARTECHOUSE on October 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Adela Loconte/WWD via Getty Images)
Teyana Taylor at the Saint Laurent fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at Fontaine du Trocadéro on September 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: Teyana Taylor is seen on September 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Teyana Taylor attends the “One Battle After Another” London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Teyana Taylor attends world premiere of Warner Bros. “One Battle After Another” at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 04: Teyana Taylor is seen arriving to the “Today” show in Uptown, Manhattan on June 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Teyana Taylor attends Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Teyana Taylor attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
US actress Teyana Taylor arrives for Warner Bros Pictures photo call during CinemaCon 2025 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 1, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic)
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: Teyana Taylor attends the “Megalopolis” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Teyana Taylor attends the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit for “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Teyana Taylor attends Liquid I.V. Presents Neon Carnival In Association With Patrón El Alto And The Levi’s Brand on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Liquid I.V. at Neon Carnival) Teyana Taylor at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)