Teyana Taylor Is Everything She Thinks She Is

While most of us have long known Teyana Taylor has always been that girl, this year feels like a true breakout moment to many. She has fully stepped into her own lane with standout roles in One Battle After Another, All’s Fair, and Straw, all while delivering red carpet moments worth obsessing over. Most recently, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) named her the official host of this year’s ceremony.

Beyond her impact in the worlds of fashion and film, Taylor’s resumé runs deep—dancer, choreographer, creative director, and producer. Not to mention, she even produced NBA YoungBoy’s latest headline U.S. tour. With her sculpted physique and undeniable face card, she continues to mesmerize. Think: everything from Matthieu Blazy’s fresh-off-the-runway Chanel at the CFDA Awards, to Schiaparelli Haute Couture during the All’s Fair press tour. At this point, Taylor has proven there’s nothing she can’t wear flawlessly.

Even off the carpet, her style shines. Whether she’s in baggy sweats and a cap while hanging with her kids or on set producing her next film, Taylor always delivers. But this year stands out as a defining chapter, post-divorce, fully in her power, carving out a lane that’s entirely her own. All the while, she’s making it clear that her voice deserves to be heard and her style deserves to be mirrored.

Scroll ahead to celebrate Teyana Taylor’s birthday with some of our favorite looks she’s served this year.