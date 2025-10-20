ICYMI: Teyana Taylor Wears Cong Tri To, Ayo Edibiri Wears Chanel, And More.

Courtesy of Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. Teyana Taylor made a statement in Cong Tri Tro at the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles. Angel Reese broke new ground as the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

UGG and Sacai reunited for a second collaboration, releasing three new boot styles.

Ayo Edebiri served another flawless Chanel look, fresh off the announcement of her ambassadorship with the brand under Blazy.

Finally, Off Season dropped its latest NBA collection featuring bold, statement-making puffer jackets.

Teyana Taylor Wears Cong Tri To

All’s Fair starring Teyana Taylor, Neicy Nash, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, and Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close premiered last week in Los Angles. The star-studded cast turned heads on the red carpet, with each celebrity delivering standout fashion moments. Taylor made a statement in a three-piece ensemble by designer Cong Tri, featuring a dramatic hooded cape draped off the shoulders, a strapless, figure-hugging dress, and bold accessories including a chunky choker necklace and strappy sandals.

Ayo Edibiri Wears Chanel

Actress Ayo Edebiri attended the Academy Museum Gala wearing a striking look by Matthieu Blazy for Chanel. Edebiri recently made history as both the first Black ambassador for the iconic fashion house and the first announced under Blazy’s creative leadership.

Her look featured a multicolored midi-length dress, beginning with a grey bralette, transitioning into a white skirt, and fading into black at the hem. She completed the ensemble with sleek black strappy sandals, offering a modern, elegant take on Chanel’s legacy aesthetic.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Ayo Edebiri attends the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Angel Reese Becomes The First WNBA Player To Walk In The Victoria’s Secret Show

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has made history as the first WNBA player and first professional athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway show. Towering at 6’5”, Reese debuted two striking looks as she confidently strutted alongside supermodels like Anok Yai, Adriana Lima, and Joan Smalls, showcasing pieces from the brand’s latest collection.

Just last year, Reese shared her dream of walking the runway, a goal she didn’t expect to achieve so soon. “I didn’t know it would come this fast,” she remarked, according to CNN, making her milestone moment all the more meaningful.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Angel Reese walks the runway for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

UGG & Sacai Unveil A Second Collaboration

First unveiled on the runway during Autumn/Winter 2025 Paris Fashion Week, UGG and sacai teamed up for the second time for a collaboration on a variety of boots for the winter season. Three distinct styles were created, a thigh-highboot, a loafer and a cozy hiking boot, bleding comfort with sacai’s avant-grade design ethos.

Designed by sacai’s creative director Chitose Abe, the collection embodies her signature concept of hybridization, merging the cozy materials of UGG® with unconventional silhouettes. Abe pushes the boundaries with exaggerated forms and elegant detailing, infusing the collection with a rebellious yet refined edge.

UGG and sacai collaboration are available for purchase starting October 24 at UGG.com, the

sacai online store, select UGG and sacai retail stores, around the world.

Off Season Launches First NBA Collection With Puffer Jackets

Off Season, the premium sports fashion brand co-founded by designer Kristin Juszczyk and entrepreneur Emma Grede, has announced its first collaboration with the NBA, launching October 21 to coincide with the start of the 2025-26 season. The NBA Puffer Collection reimagines Off Season’s signature outerwear with inspiration from the league’s cultural influence, blending fashion and sport in a bold, unisex lineup. Featuring five iconic teams, the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors, the collection offers stylish versatility designed for both courtside presence and everyday wear.

The collection is available on the Off Season website ranging from $285 to $375, the collection aims to redefine fanwear as fashion.