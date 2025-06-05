Tems Kicks Off Her Summer In A Stunning Schiaparelli Number

Getty Images

Tems’ style continues to improve with time. Yesterday, to attend the Billboard Global Power Plays event in London the global artist showed up in an exquisite teal number by Schiaparelli. Naturally, the ensemble was styled by her stylist Dunsin Wright. However, this look on Tems was a bit of a departure from some of the pieces we’ve seen her wearing in recent months. At times, the artist arrives for lauded events in numbers that are centered around deep hues such as black–so the chosen hue was an excellent choice.

The Schiaparelli number which was directly from the house’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection is regal on the singer. Stateside we’re preparing for summer so it’s unsurprising to see Tems in a tone that feels apt for right now. Though the fabric is a bit see-through which evokes a sense of sensuality, the braided detail in the center grounds the dress. Additionally, the draping throughout infuses a hit of modernism. A pair of golden sandals topped of the look. To me, all of the details that make up this fashion moment allude to the house creative director Daniel Roseberry, and his boundless creativity.

Is Tems a style risk taker? I’d say yes. This moment is yet another example of how when pushed by her stylist Dunsin she’s willing to try designs that are refreshing rather than truncated or tired. A few months back in March to the Vanity Fair Oscars party, the artist arrived in archival Ann Demeulemeester from 2010. The look featured a black dress that left room for the punchy feathered vest by the previously mentioned designer. Diamond accessories were also key to this poignant moment (Dunsin was also responsible for this look).

Differently, to attend the 2025 Grammy Awards where she won an award for “Best African Music Performance” Tems arrived in a custom look by Robert Wun. The black and gold look featured a corset-inspired top and a black draped skirt. When you talk about effortless beauty and regality, this ensemble was truly that.

The creative partnership between Tems and Wright is one that I’ve enjoyed seeing blossom in recent years. Each of the key looks that Wright spearheads pushes the artist further into the fashion lexicon which is what she deserves given her talents as a singer and producer.