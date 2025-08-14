Where To Buy Telfar’s Plastic Shopping Bag

Telfar

If you think Telfar cares about New York City banning plastic bags in 2020, think again. The brand just hit all of us over the head with another new bag drop: the Telfar Plastic Bag. This time it’s for bag ladies, like myself, my colleagues, and a myriad of others spotted at the brand’s last runway show during Juneteenth weekend. The funky and eccentric disposable bags will arrive soon in varying tones.

Personally, when I saw samples of these bags go down the runway a few months back, I was hopeful that the release would fall right ahead of NYFW. (The fashion gods were on my side.) I have my eye on the baby pink variation, but there are also 11 different iterations of the carry-all. In case you thought your laptop wouldn’t fit; if it’s 13” it’ll fit snugly in the shopper. Priced at $148 for the regular size and $198 for the jumbo, you’ll snag a piece of history if you’re quick enough to snatch one up.

Details include double linings with ruched elastic handles, which are fab in my eyes. There are also tonal seams and what the brand declares as a generous interior. Additional features include deep side pockets that might just fit water bottles, a zip pocket, a slit pocket, and a hidden stash pocket.

Stuck on which one you should pick up? If you’re into bright colors, perhaps the white version with a yellow smiley face might be best for you. Or if you love baby pink like me, look to that option–it’s cute and it has “Thank You For Shopping” emblazoned throughout it. Or, if you’re feeling like jumping into your goth bag, there’s one iteration that is nearly all Black with the brand’s logo. There’s something for everyone in this drop–and that’s why so many of us love Telfar and Telfar Clemens. Who else would give us the perfect bag for schlepping to shows and beyond?

Telfar’s Plastic Bag will be available exclusively on telfar.net on August 15 and in-store at 408 Broadway, New York City next week.