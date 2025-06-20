Telfar’s Next Show? You’re Casting It.

Before the industry even knew what to make of it, Telfar was already shifting culture in real time, reshaping who fashion is for, and never asking for permission. Now, to celebrate 20 years of shaking the table, Telfar is making its return to the runway this Juneteenth weekend… but not without letting the people have a say first.

The brand just dropped New Models, a live, reality TV-style casting show that’s part competition, part performance art, and 100% Telfar. Think less “America’s Next Top Model” and more: what does it mean to model now? Who gets to be seen and who gets to decide?

The teaser alone is a wild ride. Contestants are striking poses, throwing side-eyes, and answering the big question: why do you even want to be a model? It’s giving chaos, charisma, and pure creative energy. You can tell right away that this isn’t about perfection. It’s about presence and point of view. It’s about breaking molds and making space.

And the best part? Beyond watching it all go down live on TELFARTV (yes, the brand’s own DIY media platform), we were all a part of it. Viewers tuned in, casted their vote in real time, dropped emojis in the chat, and helped decide who actually walks the runway in New York City on June 20. Telfar literally put the casting in the hands of the people.

Ever-so true to Telfar’s roots: community-driven, unpredictable, and built on radical accessibility. From the viral Shopping Bags to owning their own streaming space, Telfar has always been about giving power back to the people. New Models is simply the next evolution. When asked why now felt like the right time to return to the runway, Telfar kept it plain: “We have our own store and our own atelier. We weren’t going to return to runway until we could do it top to bottom independently.” And let’s be real, Telfar on the runway again? That’s a moment. The kind of moment that doesn’t ask for your attention, it demands a whole new lens. So if you care about fashion that feels like the future, do yourself a favor and subscribe here to this new era the brand is ushering in.