If you haven’t figured out by now, the Telfar shopping bag is a must-have. Not just because the designer who sits at the helm is black (although it’s a plus) but, because the brand pushes inclusivity and sustainability.

This summer, ESSENCE questioned if the bag was the new millennial birkin due to its accessibility. Providing three sizes the bag is priced between $150-$257 and comes in cool colorways like oxblood, tan, and dark olive. Since my initial excursion with the brands young audience, Telfar has released an even large color range that has made us want to add to our already extensive collection. But, who’s complaining?

New to the site are the pool blue, red, and bubblegum pink colors that came just in time for Spring. But, they are all sold out. While I am patiently waiting for Telfar’s next release if there is any question of where millennials are spending their money, look to the shopping bag.