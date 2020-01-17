TELFAR and Gap Announce Upcoming Collaboration

Since launching his namesake brand back in 2005, Telfar Clemens has quickly gained notoriety for his avant-garde clothing, pushing gender norms and the brand’s iconic shopping bag. Following Clemens’ Men’s Fall/Winter 2020 Show at Pitto Umomo, the designer took to Instagram to announce an upcoming collaboration with Gap.

To celebrate both the upcoming collaboration and TELFAR’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection. Gap hosted TELFAR’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s Party at its multi-level famed Tronchet store. The storefront was decked out with intimate images from TELFAR’s Fall/Winter Show shot by Brooklyn-based photographer Elliot Jerome Brown Jr.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Telfar Clemens attends the Gap X Telfar Party during the Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for GAP)

“Working with Gap is a dream come true for me,” said TELFAR’s Founder and Designer Telfar Clemens. “It shouldn’t be a surprise that I’m obsessed with Gap — what I do is about the idea of ‘normal’ — and changing that — because that is when you change real life. The gap created the blueprint for my brand because the Gap person is literally everybody: every possible race, gender, rich, poor. I want to take that idea to the year 2020 — and to take my clothes outside of just fashion capitals and boutiques and actually make them available for everybody. Gap makes that possible.”

Although, neither TELFAR or Gap has announced any details on what the joint collaboration might include. This will sure to be on the biggest collaborations filled and hopefully filled with cozy basics that Gap is known for mixed with TELFAR’s avant-garde gender-bending aesthetic.

Share :