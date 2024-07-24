Team Nigeria’s Olympic Uniforms Will Be A Nod To Community

Amen, Amen Studio.

On Thursday, July 26, Olympic contenders will unveil their competing athletes on the world stage, outfitted in looks representative of their nation’s heritage and history. The opening ceremony is not just a pageant of athletic prowess but a celebration of national identity. The outfits athletes wear during this procession are a visual shorthand, telling a story of culture, pride, and collective spirit. Team Nigeria will be sporting uniforms designed by Actively Black, an athleisure brand known for its commitment to athletic utility and cultural narrative. Founded by Lanny Smith, a former professional basketball player, the brand has made a name for itself by fusing performance wear with a deep respect for African heritage and history. Smith tapped Portland-based design studio Amen, Amen. to create garments that go beyond fabric and into artistic commentary. The resulting looks create statements, symbols, and sometimes even silent protests that reflect the ethos and aspirations of Nigerian athletes.

The resulting unforms create a harmonious balance between tradition and modernity, symbolizing Nigeria’s journey as a nation that honors its past while striving toward a future filled with promise and potential. Lanny Smith reflects on the significance of this project. “This project is meaningful to me on multiple levels. I have always loved watching the Olympics, but I never envisioned being a part of it in any way,” he tells ESSENCE. “This project allows me to experience the fantasy of participating in the Olympics. But more impactful is the opportunity for a small Black-owned brand to show up and compete against the giant legacy brands on the biggest sporting stage in the world.”

Amen, Amen. Studio founders Jordan Jackson and Danielle McCoy embraced Smith’s mission to evoke the conceptual reimagining of transnational diaspora by creating a design concept called “The Market,” representing the diversity and cultural nuance of Nigerian identity. “We feel honored to be a part of this project and also a sense of duty to support Team Nigeria on the world stage in this way; utilizing the skills we’ve cultivated in our discipline to help facilitate cultural expression,” McCoy tells ESSENCE. He expresses that the concept of “The Market” derived from wanting a way to speak to the rich diversity of Nigerian culture. Notably, the marketplace is also from a cosmological standpoint due to it being the site of cultural confluence and exchange, according to Jackson.

The studio’s “Market” format allowed the designs to include traditional elements of Nigerian craftsmanship with contemporary design trends in the athleisure space, optimizing function without sacrificing considered design. McCoy and Jackson worked closely with Lanny Smith and his team at Actively Black to explore traditional Nigerian textiles such as the Funtua cotton used in ceremonial attire and incorporated them into modern athletic wear designs. “We utilized the adiré technique of tie resist-dyeing for the opening ceremony and wax resist-dyeing to create the prints for the closing ceremony. Both techniques are completely handmade, so each piece is unique,” McCoy explains. The team also drew inspiration from traditional Nigerian clothing styles such as the buba dress and senator suits, reinterpreting them in a way that would resonate with contemporary sports-viewing audiences.

These influences are most prominently seen in the Opening and Closing Ceremonial looks, which feature a classic block print in the green and white of the Nigerian flag and are made from Funtua cotton, named after the Nigerian state where it is produced. Men will wear a long vest over slim track pants with coordinating piping down the legs, a silhouette inspired by the traditional Nigerian senator suit popular with politicians. Women will wear a style derived from the classic buba dress. Each of the looks will be accessorized with traditional headgear—gele and fila hats. “The silhouettes are interpretations of conventionally-worn garments such as the senator suit, buba dress, danshiki, and Sokoto pants,” Jackson shares.

In these outfits, every detail is considered. The design features elements inspired by traditional Nigerian aesthetics, blending modern athletic wear with patterns and colors that speak to the nation's rich cultural tapestry.

Adding to the layers of meaning behind this project, Smith recently discovered his own Nigerian ancestry and looked to this project as an exercise in homegoing. “This only deepened the sense of pride and responsibility I feel in representing Nigeria,” he tells ESSENCE. He said it was important to them that Nigerian people not only felt connected to the cultural influences reflected in the final designs–but that they also see themselves reflected in their team. “And were included in every aspect of bringing this project to life,” he asserts.

Smith’s journey from NBA aspirations to fashion is a testament to the power of purpose. “Growing up, basketball was my entire focus. My goal was to make it to the NBA, and I didn’t have a plan B,” Smith reflects. “After my injury, I leaned into my faith to find my identity and purpose outside of basketball, which ultimately led me to start my first brand, Active Faith Sports. That experience showed me the power of a purpose-driven brand to cultivate a sense of pride and belonging within a community.” Balancing high-performance needs with cultural homage presented challenges. “First and foremost, Actively Black is committed to creating high-quality, premium sports apparel,” Smith says. “When designing the track and field uniforms for the kit, we handpicked innovative fabrics that use cutting-edge technology proven to enhance performance and prioritize comfort.”

From manufacturing outfits by local artisans in Lagos to featuring Nigerian photographers and models, Actively Black aims to foster a sense of pride and ownership within the Nigerian community. “The larger vision for Actively Black has always been to scale into a global brand,” Smith says. “We see this project as the first step in establishing pathways to engage our global community and laying the foundation for transnational partnerships to come.”