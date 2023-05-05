Fashion Report Card: Teachers Who Excel In Fashion

Getty Images

Historically teachers and fashionable usually aren’t words used in unison. It’s time to give the most under-appreciated professionals their flowers when it comes to fashion (and most importantly, when it comes to guiding a new generation of thinkers.) I can only recall one cool teacher in my educational experience, and she had a very specific style, not exactly stylish by fashion’s standards, I would say, but definitely distinct. I thought it was so cool how unapologetically herself she was, with no intention of changing that for anyone. She also drastically changed my life when we learned about American literature, and all of a sudden, I finally figured out what I wanted to do — I wanted to be a writer. Teachers change the world one student at a time, so give your teachers from the past (and present) their flowers if you ever get to encounter them again.

Anyway, although social media can be a frightening and off-putting space these days, these teachers have brought a bit of life to the mundane daily routine. Their content varies from fun outfit and grwm videos to funny skits. These teachers have true personal style, every video is so fitting to their personalities, and every outfit is worth a save and follow. As we celebrated Teacher Day this past Tuesday, May 2nd, and as we approach Teacher Appreciation Week next week, remember the educators that have been there for your growth and development and encouraged you to pursue your dreams. While outfit videos are fun to watch, remember that these teachers are changing the world slowly but surely.

Take a look below at these teachers who do fashion well below.

@TheeTeacher

@itstayloranne__

@BrownBotanical

@nallasymone

@by.regiina

@chrisnwords

@treehamp

@considermelovely