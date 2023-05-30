WATCH | Sizzle This Summer with a Hot Look

Get ready to light up the night with tips from beauty influencer Iesha

Gilchrist. She’s bringing you the hottest summertime must-haves, head to

toe.

When you’re getting ready for a night out with your besties, the ESSENCE Guide to Thrive by Target is where you need to go for inspiration. And you know it all starts with the hair! Iesha keeps her edges neat and sleek with Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel. She says there’s no white residue and it will keep your style going all night without frizzing out in the club—plus it even helps with hair growth (hello)!

But don’t forget the color! Black-owned, vegan, and non-toxic, The Lip Bar has everything you want in a makeup with fresh hues you’re gonna love. The Soft Kiss Nourishing Lipstick is one of Iesha’s faves and she chose the color BFF for a night out with her girls — perfect, right? She also added a natural, cheerful vibe with a dab of Highlighting Blush in Pinch Me across her cheekbones.

And don’t forget the sunscreen! Prevent dryness (and sun damage) with Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Glow Spray. Iesha raves about the dry-touch finish, which makes application super easy. She says you can just stash it in your bag and go day to night.

Speaking of bags, you definitely want to see how she styles hers! We’re talking crochet, fringe, and cutouts!

Find more beauty and style must-haves to heat up your summer style when you shop Target this season.