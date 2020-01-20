Target Announces New Empowering Swim 2020 Collection and Campaign

As we all dream of warmer days and you begin to plan your summer travels. Target, the number one swimwear retailer in the United States, has announced its latest Summer collection and campaign. The new collection is all about empowering women, body positivity and ensuring every woman finds the perfect swimsuit. The new collection is inspired by Target Design teams travels to Australia, Hawaii, Miami, and Los Angeles.

As Target continues to reinforce its’ position as a leader in the swimwear market, the brand is now shifting its focus to expanding its offering of styles and size. Target is even offering an assortment of activewear swimwear through its new private-label activewear brand, All in Motion.

Offering over 1,800 styles during the spring and summer seasons, the brands have made sure to maintain affordable great quality products all while crafting an empowering shopping experience. The collection will range in price from $14.99 – 69.99 and sold exclusively at Target stores and Target.com starting in January.

Share :