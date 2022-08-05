This Summer’s Hottest Styles: Spotted

Discover the top looks seen in Chicago at The Road to ESSENCE Festival with fashion influencer, Iesha Gilchrist.

Fashions that reflected the radiance of empowered, beautiful, Black women were on full view when Iesha was scouting looks for ESSENCE Street Style, powered by Target. Vibrant designs in radiant hues from Tabitha Brown’s latest collection were seen on the scene—her second collection drops later this summer, and you don’t want to miss it!

Big, bold, natural curls were also on full display in Chicago! To get these incredible looks, pick up The Doux Big Poppa Define Gel for great (not crunchy!) hold and Camille Rose Naturals Aloe Whipped Butter Gel to add definition and shine to curly, wavy and coiled hair textures.

Find more street styles and haircare must-haves when you shop Target this season.