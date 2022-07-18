Get Style Inspo from the Streets of LA

Join fashion influencer, Iesha Gilchrist as she discovers the hottest looks seen in Los Angeles at The Road to ESSENCE Festival.

From denim on denim to vintage safari vibes to bright bold color, Iesha spots top fashion looks for ESSENCE Street Style, powered by Target. One featured trendsetter talks about how her multi-colored skirt sparks joy—if you loved that look, click here to experience a vibrant skirt from Tabitha Brown’s collection at Target. You truly can’t go wrong with anything in this collection as you prepare to hit the streets this summer.

Also transforming the sidewalk into a catwalk are the amazing hairstyles

seen on these streets. To get a slick ponytail or maintain your faux locs like

the ladies in this video, grab The Doux Big Poppa Define Gel or Camille Rose Naturals Aloe Whipped Butter Gel.

Find more of the looks you love, from fashion-forward pieces to amazing hair products when you shop Target this season.