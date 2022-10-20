Target’s Future Collective First Brand Designer | Kahlana Barfield Brown

Target

Kahlana Barfield Brown is changing the way we see and feel about fashion one colorful blazer at a time.

This September, the former Instyle editor and style expert announced her first installment to her Target collaboration now sold in Target stores nationwide, and she’s back with her second drop as the first design partner for their newest apparel-accessories line, Future Collective.

Future Collective, aims to capture the personality and personal style from its influencer contributors, all individually sharing their own style story and personal aesthetic.

Barfield Brown takes pride in showing up through fashion and aims to create fashion pieces focused on creativity, unique style and inclusivity.

Each of the 120 items in the line range in sizes from XXS-4x and is available at Target.com and in select Target stores nationwide.

Let’s take a sneak peak into some of our favorite pieces available.

Target

Lime Green High Neck Exaggerated Long Sleeve Top

Target

Silver Velvet Ruched Open Back Midi Dress

Target

Cream Quilted Pant

Target

Brown/Black Palm Wide Leg Pant

Target

Silver Sequin Mini Skirt

Target

Cream Solid Open Shoulder Oversized Blazer

Watch Fashion House: The Art Of Street Style With Kahlana Barfield Powered By Target.