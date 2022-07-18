DC’s Got Style: Here’s Some Inspo from the Streets of DC

Join fashion influencer, Iesha Gilchrist as she discovers the hottest looks seen in Washington, DC at The Road to ESSENCE Festival.

From bright, bold colors, to statement pieces, to trendy, color blocking

combos, Iesha spots the top fashion looks for ESSENCE Street Style, powered by Target.

If you loved those vibrant looks, click here to check out Tabitha Brown’s

collection at Target. You truly can’t go wrong with anything in this collection as you prepare to hit the streets this summer.