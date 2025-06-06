Taraji P. Henson And Teyana Taylor Dominated The Red Carpet At NYC “Straw” Premiere

Getty Images

Subtle fashion moments won’t do for Taraji P. Henson and Teyana Taylor, one of ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood honorees. For the New York City premiere of Tyler Perry’s latest Netflix film “Straw,” Henson arrived in a striking number by Stephane Rolland. Taylor arrived in a velvet gown by Schiaparelli. Both individuals tapped in with their individual style personas while showing up in these fantastic pieces. Especially Taylor who is no novice when it comes to expressing herself creatively.

For the special evening, Taraji was styled by the duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald. The Stephane Rolland gown she arrived in was designed in a succinct deep brown hue. This furthered the sensual energy that it evoked. A slit near one of her legs that went up nearly to her inner thigh was a part of the original design. An additional poignant detail? The fabric that appeared to showcase a high shoulder moment–this was perhaps my favorite part of the gown Henson wore.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Separately, Teyana’s sleek black velvet Schiaparelli gown was also a head-turner. This frock was styled with an oversized black and gold belt by the house and a pair of drop earrings in gold. Topping off her look were a pair of Trompe L’oeil toe shoes also by Schiaparelli–this choice of footwear was a bit experimental, but overall it added a hint of whimsy.

Alongside Teyana’s chart-topping hits the singer, songwriter, creative director, and artist regularly appears for press moments in memorable ensembles. In my eyes, she has a nonstop appeal when it comes to her fashion choices. Many of her looks are self-styled which speaks to her willingness to dig deep in her wardrobe. Whether in oversized trousers and tomboy-leaning attire or a look inspired by Harlem’s “Zoot suits,” Taylor is unabashed in her approach to wearing clothing.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Henson is a bit of a chameleon when it comes to her style choices. Wayman and Micah have executed countless elegant looks for the award-winning actress. Recently, at the Cannes Film Festival she was spotted in a yellow sequined number by Oscar de la Renta. For this year’s Met Gala, the actress wore a Dandy-inspired Monse and Post Imperial suited look. Both of these isolated looks showcase her ability to shape-shift while remaining true to herself; further explored in her ongoing press moments.

