Taraji P. Henson’s Latest Gala Look Was A Head-Turner

Taraji P. Henson has done it again. For her latest red-carpet appearance at Megan Thee Stallion’s inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, the actress and entrepreneur arrived in a regal gown by Rahul Mishra. The velvet gown she wore was styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. What largely sticks out about Henson’s red carpet moments is how dedicated she is to pulling off fabulous gowns. No matter what the actress steps out in, I guarantee you that you’ll be left with a feeling of joy.

The detailing on the gown was regal–intricate beading was stitched onto the entirety of it. Additionally, an intentional neckpiece was a part of the look. A V-cut at the center of the dress added a hint of sensuality. The ultra-cinched bodice section did too. The actress also wore a pair of see-through gloves with beaded appliqués attached.

In the hip area, the gown appeared to feature a sculptural detail that evoked Avant-garde inclinations. A pair of René Caovilla Cleo sandals was also spotted on Taraji. Overall, this head-turning look was the latest in a series of ensembles that Henson has been wearing this year.

Days ago, in New York City for an appearance on “The View” she wore a bubble-hemmed skirt with a matching jacket designed with puffy sleeves in tan. A pair of golden heels and gold jewelry were also worn by Henson. With the heat hitting New York City nonstop lately, this look was ideal.

Another recent striking red carpet moment included Henson’s look for Netflix’s “Straw” premiere in NYC. For the event, Taraji arrived in a deep brown gown by Stephane Rolland with structured shoulder detailing. The look featured a high slit, which once again added a sensual touch. This is a core detail that many of Henson’s outfits include.

I’ve previously referred to the actress as a fashion chameleon. Her latest moments showcase this firmly. Henson has an ability to wear a variety of styles and make them her own. Clothes aren’t merely clothes to Taraji, instead, they signal her boundless self-expression.