I’m Obsessed With SZA’s Sultry Look By Ellie Misner For The 2025 American Music Awards

Getty Images

At the 2025 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, SZA wore a sculptural black Ellie Misner ensemble, signaling a bold pivot from her renowned free-spirited aesthetic. Known for favoring floaty silhouettes, eclectic prints, and whimsical trims, the songstress dialed into something far sleeker, darker, and undeniably sultry. The effect? A refined recalibration that felt less like a reinvention and more like a quiet flex.

The two-piece gown featured a sculpted bodice with a gentle curve at the neckline and a drop waist that nodded to early 2000s silhouettes. The skirt flared softly at the hem, offering movement and bit of drama, a silhouette that felt sensual without trying too hard. Rhinestone pasties peeked out just beneath the neckline, a playful, unexpected twist that only SZA could elevate.

Styled by Dunsin Wright, she kept the accessories minimal but impactful: silver hoops, a simple diamond pendant, and stacked bracelets that complemented the look without pulling focus. Her fiery copper curls cascaded around her face, a distinct contrast to the simplicity of the dress. And of course, the glam followed suit. Smoked-out eyes, bronzed skin, and a glossy mauve lip brought an air of warmth and softness to the look. The overall effect? Confident, curated, and completely in her element.

This look wasn’t about maximalism or high-concept styling, it was about presence. SZA has built a reputation for playing with shape, texture, and femininity, but here she stripped it back and still delivered something unforgettable. It wasn’t just chic. It was intentional, the kind of look that whispers rather than shouts. And yet, it demanded your attention all the same.

Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

SZA also took home the award for Favorite Female R&B Artist, continuing her well-earned reign as one of the genre’s most defining voices. She also snagged Favorite R&B Song for her hit “Saturn,” proving once again that her impact is as sonic as it is sartorial.

There’s a reason her style resonates. It’s real, unfiltered, and human, it never feels performative. Whether she’s in archival couture or something she picked up at a strip club in Houston (yes, those pasties have a backstory), SZA doesn’t just get dressed. She tells stories. And on this night, that story was all about evolution, confidence, and quiet power.