Swimming is a fun leisure activity. From dipping feet into the warm water, to crashing through waves or just wadding in the water, there’s something for every type of swimmer. However, the experience can easily be ruined with an ill-fitted swimsuit.
The key is to find the right swimsuit for your body type because all bodies aren’t built the same. “Have a short torso? Avoid one-pieces with a scrunch in the middle,” says Darcy Krinsky, founder of Higher Ground Fitness. “Are you busty? Choose a top with the right support. Have broad shoulders? Avoid halters.”
Finding the right swimsuit will not only give you a better experience, but your summer confidence will soar. Try these swimsuits for the perfect fit.
01
Frankies bikinis ribbed one piece
Every summer we look for swimwear that flatters all the right places and this luxe ribbed fabric with the perfect amount of underwire support is perfection.
02
Hilor One Piece Shoulder Swimwear
Very little curves? No problem. An asymmetric one-shoulder neckline gives the illusion of a bust and the moderate rear coverage offers the perfect amount of intrigue.
03
Cupshe Crisscross Lace Up High Waisted Bikini
If you have a small bust you’ll want to play up your assets with bold colors, patterns, and subtle detailing. Try this crisscross lace-up bikini that removable pads and flattering tummy coverage for fun in the sun.
04
Coco Reef Five Way Bra Sized Underwire Bikini
If you have a large bust, you’ll discover this polka-dotted molded cup and underwire set offers a supportive, stylish fit.
05
Birdsong Swimwear Tankini Top and Bottom
Curvy ladies will love that Birdsong offers comfortable, functional tankinis that are unmatched. They believe that knowing who you are underneath is what gives you the confidence to be whoever you want to be and we couldn’t agree more.