Swimming is a fun leisure activity. From dipping feet into the warm water, to crashing through waves or just wadding in the water, there’s something for every type of swimmer. However, the experience can easily be ruined with an ill-fitted swimsuit.

The key is to find the right swimsuit for your body type because all bodies aren’t built the same. “Have a short torso? Avoid one-pieces with a scrunch in the middle,” says Darcy Krinsky, founder of Higher Ground Fitness. “Are you busty? Choose a top with the right support. Have broad shoulders? Avoid halters.”

Finding the right swimsuit will not only give you a better experience, but your summer confidence will soar. Try these swimsuits for the perfect fit.

