Jamaican Fashion Finds Its Home At Sweet Like JAM

Sarah Kash

I’ll ever forget what it felt like to wade into the crystal blue waters of Negril with some of the most inspiring designers I know: Bianca Saunders, Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, Rebecca and Akua of House of Aama, Troy Oriane of Tribe Nine Studios, and more. It wasn’t the usual press trip or industry event, not by a long shot. The launch of Sweet Like JAM, the pop-up boutique founded by my dear friend Mecca James-Williams, felt personal. It felt real.

The lineup of thirty-five designers was nothing short of impressive. Diotima, Jae Jolly, ASHYA, Nicholas Daley, the kind of roster that, frankly, didn’t feel “emerging” at all. If anything, I found myself thinking, am I late to the party? JAM has that effect: it reframes the narrative around what is possible in Jamaican fashion. It wasn’t about discovery, it was about recognition. What made this moment profound was seeing designers who have already broken into global markets finally sold on Jamaican soil, in conversation with homegrown talent equally worthy of the spotlight.

From the moment I landed, suitcase in tow (a sleek Samsonite we’d been gifted ahead of travel), all I could think about was finally stepping into the vision Mecca had been shaping for years. Skylark Negril Beach Resort was the ideal backdrop for dreams to take shape: vibrant yet unpretentious, a space steeped in Jamaican soul. Skylark’s energy matched Mecca’s vision perfectly, a retreat where global luxury could meet local authenticity without compromise.

And that vision has been years in the making. I’ve quite literally watched Mecca dream JAM into existence, carving out a space to honor designers of the African and Caribbean diaspora with intentionality, taste, and heart. What struck me most walking into the pop-up boutique was how true it felt to her. Not just as a stylist, but as a cultural storyteller. Every detail had her hand in it, from the stone tables she co-created with Exotic Stone JA, to the custom JAM paintings by Rachel Chinquee and even jars of locally made sorrel jam (all for sale). It wasn’t just a shop. It was an archive, a love letter, a living installation.

Friday opened with a ribbon-cutting led by Mecca and Skylark’s General Manager Omar Tomlinson. Jamaican painter Nurse, beloved for his bold, hand-painted signs, was there with a custom activation for guests. That night, we gathered at Miss Lily’s for a spirited dinner, serenaded by Sarah Couch before indulging in Chef Andre Fowles’ take on classic Jamaican fare. By Saturday, we were barefoot on the beach, dancing to sets by Zuri Marley and DJ Reiizzr, sipping from coconuts branded with JAM, and losing ourselves in performances by Naomi Cowan and Only Alpha. We even danced in the rain! It was a party, yes, but it was also communion. A celebration of what happens when fashion, music, and culture live in harmony.

And yet, beyond the dancing and the cocktails, the conversations mattered most. On Sunday, we gathered at Rockhouse Hotel’s Pushcart for a designer panel sponsored by the Jamaican Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Aura Travel, and Samsonite. TEF’s Executive Director, Dr. Carey Wallace, set the tone with a stirring keynote about the role of this generation in shaping Jamaica’s future. Then came a conversation between Bianca, Edvin, and Troy, moderated by Mecca herself, about identity, globalization, and the role of Jamaican heritage in their work. These weren’t just talking points, they were lived experiences, shared with a sincerity that had the room hanging onto every word.

What I carried away most from the weekend, beyond the memories of swimming in the ocean with some of my favorite designers and late-night laughter with fellow editors and buyers, was this: JAM is proof that the dream is within you. Mecca didn’t wait for permission or a perfect moment. She built this first as a commerce platform, now as a physical space, out of belief, intention, and relentless work. And now here we are, witnessing it, celebrating it, shopping it, and sharing it with the world.

Sweet Like JAM runs at Skylark Negril through October 9, but the beauty is that you don’t have to be in Jamaica to take part. The shop is online, waiting for you here.