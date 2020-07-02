How To Get A New Summer Wardrobe On A Budget
With the rising mercury, it’s time to pack up your winter jackets and turtlenecks and break out your shorts and dresses. But what if your style has evolved since last summer? If you’re looking at last year’s warm weather buys and wondering, “what was I thinking,” it may be time add some new pieces to your closet.

While retail therapy can feel damn good, looking at your bank account after splurging can send you right back into a state of depression. Between seasonal sales and great deals, knowing when and where to shop can nix all of your worries about about going over budget while still looking trendy and cute. Luckily, summer shopping can be the least expensive out of all the seasons.

Check out our tips for upgrading your summer wardrobe without breaking the bank.

EMBRACE THE ART OF THRIFTING

Yes, thrifting can be annoying and tedious but there is no denying that can find some hidden treasures. Check out your local thrift store, pop in some earphones and get to searching for all of your vintage needs.

SELL YOUR OLD CLOTHES

We all have those old items in our closet that we don’t wear anymore so why just keep them laying around? Stores like Beacons Closet and Buffalo Exchange will compensate you for bringing in old goods and online shops like Depop and Poshmark provide a virtual selling experience.

TRADE IN YOUR ITEMS

Many stores and websites that let you sell clothes will also provide the option to trade. If you and another seller like items in each others’ closet you can bargain with the seller to trade an item for an item.

LOOK TO FAST FASHION

RENT AND RESELL DESIGNER DIGS

If you love your high-end labels then these are the sites for you. Rent The Runway and Rebag allow you to purchase an item and return within a certain amount of time. And there is no better re-sale site with authentic designer items like The Real Real.

Depending on your budget, shop these items below:

01
YSL Opyum Patent Pumps
available at The Real Real $845 Shop Now
02
PrettyLittleThing Purple Angel Dress
available at PrettyLittleThing $17 Shop Now
03
Gucci Square Tinted Sunglasses
available at The Real Real $102 Shop Now
04
Louis Vuitton Monogram Bag, $925
ReBag
available at ReBag $925 Shop Now
05
Fashion Nova Sunshine Ruffle Dress, $40
Fashion Nova
available at Fashion Nova $40 Shop Now
06
Gucci Leather Slides, $180
The Real Real
available at The Real Real $180 Shop Now
07
Melody Ehsani Wmns Air Jordan OG SP 'Cherry'
available at GOAT $185+ Shop Now
08
Christian Dior Saddle Flap Wallet Oblique Canvas Mini
available at Christian Dior $590 Shop Now
