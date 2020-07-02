How To Get A New Summer Wardrobe On A Budget

With the rising mercury, it’s time to pack up your winter jackets and turtlenecks and break out your shorts and dresses. But what if your style has evolved since last summer? If you’re looking at last year’s warm weather buys and wondering, “what was I thinking,” it may be time add some new pieces to your closet.

While retail therapy can feel damn good, looking at your bank account after splurging can send you right back into a state of depression. Between seasonal sales and great deals, knowing when and where to shop can nix all of your worries about about going over budget while still looking trendy and cute. Luckily, summer shopping can be the least expensive out of all the seasons.

Check out our tips for upgrading your summer wardrobe without breaking the bank.

EMBRACE THE ART OF THRIFTING

Yes, thrifting can be annoying and tedious but there is no denying that can find some hidden treasures. Check out your local thrift store, pop in some earphones and get to searching for all of your vintage needs.

SELL YOUR OLD CLOTHES

We all have those old items in our closet that we don’t wear anymore so why just keep them laying around? Stores like Beacons Closet and Buffalo Exchange will compensate you for bringing in old goods and online shops like Depop and Poshmark provide a virtual selling experience.

TRADE IN YOUR ITEMS

Many stores and websites that let you sell clothes will also provide the option to trade. If you and another seller like items in each others’ closet you can bargain with the seller to trade an item for an item.

LOOK TO FAST FASHION

RENT AND RESELL DESIGNER DIGS

If you love your high-end labels then these are the sites for you. Rent The Runway and Rebag allow you to purchase an item and return within a certain amount of time. And there is no better re-sale site with authentic designer items like The Real Real.

Depending on your budget, shop these items below: