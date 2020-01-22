Summer Walker, the sultry artist whose debut album, Over It, broke records and helped establish her as a force in R&B, has sick style to boot. In Walker’s latest look she sported a little black dress with a swooping updo, white acrylic nails, and accessorized in diamonds. Walker wrote on her Instagram that the outfit was inspired by the 1998 film, The Player’s Club.

The singer has spoken about her retro style influences before. Two weeks ago, she posted a series of photos with Black women wearing updos and carefully molded baby hairs on Instagram. “Aesthetic. Culture. Art,” she wrote. The images included a shot of Chrystale Wilson, who portrayed Ronnie, a main character in The Player’s Club. Girls United noticed that Wilson and Walker looked like twins with their half-up, half-down hairstyles, fitted fits, and tall heels.

We can’t wait to see what look Walker pops out in next. Check out shots of her look below.

01 Summer Walker Sizzles In 'The Player's Club' Inspired Look Photo: Instagram/@summerwalker 02 Summer Walker Sizzles In 'The Player's Club' Inspired Look Photo: Instagram/@summerwalker 03 Summer Walker Sizzles In 'The Player's Club' Inspired Look Photo: Instagram/@summerwalker

Share :