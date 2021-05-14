These Are The 6 Best Sandals For Summer 2021

Perhaps the best thing about warm weather is the shoe options. Sure we love boots and obviously, we love sneakers too, but when the warm weather truly kicks in, there’s something about having a stylish shoe that shows off our cute pedicure.
Keeping your wallets in mind, we’ve rounded up our favorite summer sandals that’ll get you right for the summer without breaking the bank. Whether you want a minimalist shoe (no judgment here!), a wedge or a sexy platform we have something for everyone. Throw them on and we promise you’ll be effortlessly put together and ready to slay.
01
Aldo Slide Sandal
Need a shoe that’s perfect for the pool or when you’re hanging out with your bestie? Grab these effortlessly cool sandals and don’t look back.
02
Blowfish Malibu Blumoon Slipper
This summer flatforms will be your new go-to shoe. For those looking for slight elevation and chill Cali vibes, this has your name written all over it.
03
Madewell Kiera Mule Sandal
These strappy leather mules are making a splash this season.
04
Marc Fisher Platform Wedge Sandal
If a sporty shoe is your jam, try this platform wedge that’s sure to turn heads.
05
Solana Java Mule
This colorful mule is the only thing you need to kick off a fun and sexy summer.
06
Naturalizer Melyssa Sandal
A platform sole layered with dual wide straps and sleek buckle hardware that’s super sleek? Yes, we’ll take it.