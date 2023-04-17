Stylish Activewear Brands For Those Summer Workouts

Getty Images

Summer is around the corner, and what better way to get into the workout spirit than to dress cute in the process? Any workout class you choose to take, whether it be pilates, kickboxing, or cycling, you’ll want to have what you wear bring you some joy and comfort as those classes begin to get harder and your body begins to feel more sore. From one-shoulder tops to fun prints, the following brands listed have precisely what you want in stylish workout gear. Psychologically, wearing clothes that make you feel the best is an automatic mood boost, and what better way to get your mind ready for a challenging workout than dressing the part?

Take a look at our top picks for stylish workout gear below.

Alo

Founded in just 2017, the brand’s growth over the past few years is of course because of its high-quality product of performance wear that even celebrities can’t get enough of. Their designs are modern and minimal but still comfy and ready for a touch sweat.

YITTY

From our beloved Lizzo, YITTY, which just celebrated one year has been doing amazing. From inclusive sizing and gender inclusive designs, YITTY is embodying the buzz word of inclusive.

Skims

Kim K really ate with this one and we all know it. She’s had icons like SZA grace her campaigns and is known for having inclusive sizing that flatters all body types.

Fabletics

Fabletics has partnered with some of our favorites like singer and dancer Normani to comedian Kevin Hart. The brand, founded in 2013, has been providing all our cute and comfy workout gear needs.

Eleven by Venus

Founded by Olympian Venus Williams, Eleven by Venus is all about high performance and feeling good and confident in your skin. The tennis champion and now designer has been able to create a community around her brand that supports her and her ethos (and her amazing workout gear.)

Fear Of God Essentials

One of the OGs of luxury streetwear and at times high functioning workout gear, Fear of God Essentials has been the pinnacle for some your leisure and workout gear. The brand, which celebrates its first runway show later this week, has garnered attention from literally every celebrity that you love.

Soley Fit

Soley Fit was founded by fitness enthusiast Stephanie Okolie. She uses her Haitian and Nigerian heritage as the anchor of her inspiration for her designs as well as the ethos of making activewear a luxurious and couture experience to wear.