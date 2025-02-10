The Best Style Moments From The 2025 Super Bowl

Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar and Apple Music’s halftime show was a highly anticipated portion of the 2025 Super Bowl. The artist whose been on a roll as of late utilized his set to showcase his most stylish era yet. Stars including SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and our previous cover star the sports legend Serena Williams made appearances that were equally style ridden. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face-off on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans led to non-conventional style moments. For instance, Lamar donned a custom Martine Rose jacket, and a pair of Celine pants that swiftly went viral yesterday evening. The rapper and former TDE signee had his hometown Compton on his back as he performed–his outfit evoked elevated Americana energy.

The most significant fashion moments at the 2025 Super Bowl allude to how clothing can be utilized to tell a story. Costuming especially on acts like Kendrick Lamar, SZA and notably Samuel L. Jackson points to their fascination with the art of getting dressed.

Below take a look at the biggest style moments at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Kendrick Lamar In Martine Rose

Kendrick Lamar utilized the Super Bowl stage to unleash an outfit that had the internet talking for hours. The centerpiece of his ensemble included a custom “Gloria” blue leather sports jacket by Martine Rose. Archival sports paneling was seen throughout the outerwear piece. Lamar also wore a pair of Celine denim pants with bell bottom detailing and a chain that alludes to a line in his Grammy Award-winning song, “Not Like Us.” Lamar’s look was styled by Taylor Mcneill.

SZA In Custom Ashton Michael, Luis Cendejas, And Converse

The color red was significant for the songstress who joined Kendrick Lamar on stage for the halftime show for their collaborations “Luther” and “All The Lights.” Styled by Alejandra LaPilusa, SZA wore custom pants by Ashton Michael which featured tie detailing throughout, a custom top by Kate Broadrick, a custom leather jacket by Born x Raised, and a custom leather and fur belt by Luis Cendejas. A custom pair of Converse sneakers in cherry red topped off her look.

Samuel L. Jackson In Bode

Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson served as an announcer ahead of and during Lamar’s performance. In a look channeling the symbolic figure Uncle Sam, Jackson wore a custom Bode outfit consisting of a three-piece suit and an overcoat cut from Italian wool suiting. Detailing included hand-embroidered stars placed throughout the lapels and bow tie. Jackson’s hat was also trimmed with suede.

Serena Williams In Tennis-Core

Another moment that swiftly led to a plethora of internet chatter included Serena Williams’ appearance on stage where she danced along to Lamar’s set. The sports icon’s Super Bowl cameo consisted of a tennis-core moment, a white cropped shirt paired with a royal blue jacket, and a matching tennis skirt. Dainty jewelry was also worn by Williams, a chained mini belt and a few necklaces. Williams was styled by Lyndrea I Price.