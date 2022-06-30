When it comes to any fashion week, you can expect to see looks both on and off the runway. As Men’s Paris Fashion Week comes to a close, we can bask in all the street style glory from the past week. Show attendees are pulling out their coveted pieces from past seasons of their favorite designers and others strutting custom or new creations in hopes of capturing the lens of the paparazzi. While we are used to seeing model-off-duty staged photos with styled runway looks but it’s refreshing seeing real people, particularly Black people, express their personal style on the streets of Paris.

On the streets of Paris, bystanders pulled out all the stops for Men’s Fashion Week. Candid shots of Black trendsetters rocking bold color combos, juxtaposed proportions, high slits and higher hemmed mini skirts, lightweight suiting, elaborate crochet, and eye-catching pattern play. These looks were paired with chunky shades, some vibrant and others in sleek black, tresses and braids adorned with hoops and beads, intricate shoulder bags and clutches, and lavish chained and beaded necklaces. Regarding shoes on the pavement, showgoers and onlookers were seen wearing colorful sandals, the hottest sneakers of the season, and chunky boots and loafers. If you are looking for summer styling inspo, we compiled the creme de la creme of Men’s Paris Fashion Week street style.

Images by: Darrel Hunter @modehunter.