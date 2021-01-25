Globally COVID-19 has postponed or completely cancelled a number of events, and fashion week was amongst many yearly happenings that have been altered.

Usually around this time, hip fashionistas would’ve traveled across the world to check-out the menswear shows in Paris. However, many shows this year resulted in digital screenings or, skipped fashion week in its entirety. There’s not a complete answer on when fashion week will revert back to normal, if at all but, that didn’t stop a few familiar faces from hitting the streets of Paris to reminiscence on street style practices.

The winner of fashion week is arguable street style where runway show attendees strut their best outfit and walk from show to show with a crowd of photographers following them. This year is obviously different and distant for safety reasons leaving the Parisian walkways perfect for a solo shoot. Creatives like Ellie Delphine and Carrole Sagba took advantage of the empty streets and gave us the fashion moments we have been missing.