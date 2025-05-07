The Stories Behind Ciara, Teyana Taylor, Jonathan Owens, And Commissioner Laurie Cumbo’s 2025 Met Gala Looks

Getty Images

The 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” spotlighted the cultural and political power of fashion, zeroing in on tailoring as both a sartorial art form and a tool of self-definition. At its core, the theme honored Black Dandyism, a style movement rooted in rebellion, pride, and individuality. For centuries, Black men and women have used dress to assert dignity and disrupt societal expectations.

From the elegance of Harlem Renaissance suits to contemporary statements on red carpets and streets alike, the dandy is not just a fashion figure but a symbol of resistance and refined self-expression. This year’s Gala asked attendees to engage with that lineage and bring their interpretations to the forefront.

Integral to that storytelling were the Black designers and stylists who made the theme not just visible, but visceral. Their presence helped ensure the evening honored the essence of Black style, bold, nuanced, heritage-driven, and future-facing. Through precise tailoring, rich textures, historical references, and deeply personal touches, these creatives showed that Black Dandyism isn’t about costume or excess, but intentionality. Whether in the structured lines of a suit or the softness of a draped train, every detail was a testament to identity and ingenuity.

What unfolded was a red carpet defined not by spectacle alone, but by depth. From athletes to actors, icons to newcomers, the night was filled with Black voices shaping their narratives through style. Their collaborations with Black visionaries transformed fashion into dialogue about legacy, rebellion, celebration, and love. In celebrating Black Dandyism, the Gala reminded the world that to dress with care is to declare one’s place in history and to tailor oneself is, often, to reclaim power.

Intentional Craftsmanship Centering “Superfine”

From running the field to walking the red carpet, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens made his Met Gala debut this year in a way few athletes have: as a co-chair of fashion’s biggest night. Alongside his wife, Simone Biles, Owens served on the event’s prestigious host committee, making his appearance not just a style statement but a cultural milestone. For him, the 2025 theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was more than a prompt; it was a personal mission.

“I knew from the beginning that I wanted to work with a Black designer,” Owens shares. “That was how I could give back to the theme. We wanted to show the cultural depth of Black style and how it’s always been a form of individuality and pride.”

Working alongside stylist Marc Desir, the two pulled direct inspiration from the Harlem Renaissance, a pivotal moment in history that, for them, represents a defining era in Black elegance and expression. “It kind of gives a modern touch of the Harlem Renaissance,” Owens says. He adds that the idea of clothing as personal storytelling deeply resonated with him, especially as someone who has only recently stepped into the world of high fashion.

John Shearer/WireImage

“Two years ago, Deji and Kola designed a custom suit for me in record time,” stylist Marc Desir shares. “I was blown away by their craftsmanship—the precision, the tailoring, the attention to detail, and the way they fuse heritage with innovation. When the Met Gala theme was announced, I immediately thought of them. I knew they would not only understand the assignment, but elevate it.”

Owens’ look, a custom ivory three-piece suit by the duo, featured cropped tailoring, flared trousers with fringe, and a sharply structured double-breasted jacket. The look was elevated with a matching fur stole and a cane, accessories that nodded to the opulence of Black Dandyism. A cobalt blue brooch at the lapel served as a personal touch, tying the look back to wife Simone Biles’ gem-studded gown.

“What you’ll see with Jonathan’s look is a tailored silhouette with nods to Harlem’s cropped tuxedos and flared pants,” Desir adds. “The fringe detailing introduces texture and movement, elements that bring in that flash and flair of classic Black luxury style. It’s bold, unexpected, and still entirely him.”

Desir was equally intentional in his approach, grounding the design in heritage and symbolism. “Every great look starts with intention,” he said. “For this project, I went deep into history, cultural references, and the message we wanted to send.”

For Owens, it was personal. “Everything was on TV for me growing up,” he said. “I didn’t have anyone around me going to fashion shows or red carpets. To now be in this room, on this carpet, as a co-host, it’s not just fashion. It’s a full-circle moment.”

LaQuan Smith Embraces Modern Black Dandyism

For designer LaQuan Smith, this year’s Met Gala was an opportunity to create unapologetic fashion moments for a trio of Black icons: Halle Berry, Ciara, and Kenny Edmonds, also known as Babyface. He embraced the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” with reverence and edge.

Returning to the Met Gala after a seven-year hiatus, Halle Berry made her presence felt in a custom design that masterfully blended structure and sensuality. The look featured a high-shine, floor-sweeping black sequined gown with sheer paneling that created the illusion of vertical stripes, adding a sultry edge.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

A sharply tailored cropped satin blazer layered over the plunging neckline brought in a tailored element, nodding to this year’s theme. Berry’s Cartier diamond necklace and retro fascinator-style hat by Jennifer Behr elevated the ensemble with notes of old Hollywood glamour.

In designing for the night, LaQuan Smith said, “Each piece I designed pays homage to the craftsmanship of tailoring while also pushing boundaries, inviting viewers to examine the nuances of Black style in a broader context.”

Ciara debuted alongside her husband Russell Wilson in another custom Smith creation. Her form-fitting black gown was enhanced by silver fringe detailing that draped dramatically from the neckline and hips, creating a textural contrast and movement throughout the look. Framed by strategic cutouts, the gown’s silhouette tapered into a sculpted neckline and spilled into a trailing train, delivering just the right dose of drama.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

“Key design codes include dramatic silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, and intricate detailing that honors the craftsmanship of traditional tailoring while injecting a modern edge,” said Smith of his work for the Gala. Speaking to both looks, he emphasized, “I focused on celebrating curves and form, showcasing how tailored pieces can empower and elevate the wearer.”

Legendary singer-songwriter Babyface brought sophistication to the Met Gala steps in a black-and-white plaid suit with oversized proportions and bold shoulders. The custom double-breasted ensemble was finished with a sharp tie bar, crisp white shirt cuffs, and beaded lapel trim that caught the light. Black sunglasses, leather gloves, and a walking cane brought a cool, dandyish edge further honoring the theme.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

“This year’s theme provided an opportunity to delve into the essence of Black style through the lens of tailoring,” Smith said. “I wanted to challenge traditional notions while honoring the legacy of those who came before me.” As with the other custom designs, Smith noted, “Tailoring was at the heart of this year’s designs. I focused on refined shapes, luxurious materials, and statement details that bring each look to life on the red carpet.”

Throughout the months-long process, Smith relied heavily on technology, working with Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra to develop concepts remotely. “From initial inspiration to the final touches, my AI Atelier became an essential part of my creative process,” he said. “It helped me design, innovate, and bring my visions to life.”

Ruth E. Carter Embraces The Zoot Suit

Teyana Taylor brought full theatricality to the Met Gala carpet in a custom crimson Zoot suit that masterfully embodied this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Designed in collaboration with Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, the Marc Jacobs look featured a pinstripe three-piece suit with sharp, exaggerated shoulders, a sculpted waistcoat, and wide-legged trousers draped with silver chains.

A velvet opera-length cape with a satin lining and her name “Harlem Rose” embroidered on the train cascaded behind her, completing the head-turning silhouette.

“[Teyana] called me back in October, and I was like, ‘You got to wear a Zoot suit,’” Carter said on the Met steps to ESSENCE correspondent. “It’s an ode to Malcolm X.”

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Every detail amplified the drama of the Harlem Renaissance-era dandy she embodied, from the sculpted collar brooch to the red leather gloves, feathered hat, and cane. She completed the look with bold jewelry and a bespoke neckpiece, which Carter also designed. “She’s wearing a custom piece from me on her neck,” Carter added. “No, I’m not stepping into jewelry design—I just dabbled in this one.”

Taylor herself captured the spirit of the night with her playful spin on the theme: “The girls are going to be the daddies tonight…it’s giving daddy-ana.”

Fitting Interpretations Of Blackness By Ugo Mozie And Olivier Rousteing

Diana Ross triumphantly returned to the Met Gala for the first time since 2003, arriving in a scene-stealing ensemble that was nothing short of regal. The legendary icon wore a sweeping white gown adorned with sparkling crystals and silver beading, designed in collaboration with Nigerian-American fashion stylist Ugo Mozie.

The look was made deeply personal with an 18-foot train embroidered with the names of her children and grandchildren, transforming the already dazzling piece into a sentimental statement. Topped with a feather-trimmed cape and an oversized hat, Ross embodied the essence of Black glamour on one of fashion’s biggest nights.

“When styling Diana and Evan, I took inspiration from Black royalty,” Mozie said. “I wanted to create the highest level of opulence to represent the way I see Black people: only as Kings and Queens. It was nothing short of a fairy tale.”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Evan Ross complemented his mother in a sharp black ensemble featuring a cropped jacket embellished with tonal beading, exaggerated shoulders, and a white armband detail. Styled with high-waisted trousers and a loosely tucked cream shirt that bared his chest, the look nodded to formalwear with what appeared to be a cummerbund-style waistband. An oversized emerald pendant necklace punctuated the look.

Member of the Met Gala Host Committee, actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris stepped onto the carpet in a custom Balmain ensemble, created in collaboration with the brand’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing. His look, according to the brand, was “an homage to Black Dandyism,” drawing inspiration from legendary Black jockey James Winkfield and “channeling the elegance and pride of early 1900s Black Dandy culture.”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The outfit merged historical and modern elements, starting with “a blue satin jacket paired with crisp white grain de poudre trousers.” The look was completed with “a cotton poplin shirt featuring a lavallière bow and a formal plastron,” blending Belle Époque sophistication with a modern take. The dramatic silhouette and referential styling made Harris’s appearance one of the night’s most impactful interpretations of the theme.

Designer Adeleke Sijuwade Utilizes African Patterns

New York City’s Commissioner of Cultural Affairs, Laurie Cumbo stunned in a custom Adeleke Sijuwade suit that fused power tailoring with cultural opulence. The Bed-Stuy-based designer designed a vibrant peacock-patterned set featuring wide 1970s-inspired lapels, sharp shoulders, and a dramatically extended cape. Finished in a shimmering red satin and embroidered with crystal detailing, the regal train commanded attention from every angle. In an email, Commissioner Cumbo shares she has been wearing Adeleke’s designs for years and it was a no-brainer to partner with him for her Met Gala look.

“We clicked and coalesced around a desire to incorporate both African and African-American styles, design legacies, and identities through my look. Adeleke brought these traditions together in such a bold, beautiful way, with pinstripes juxtaposed with African patterns, pulling together so many rich threads of fashion and design from these two communities into one powerful look,” Commissioner Cumbo added.

Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“For me, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ is all about storytelling through the suit—every detail had to speak,” Sijuwade shared. “I wanted Commissioner Cumbo’s look to feel tailored to her but also pull from fashion eras that deeply inspire me, especially the 1940s and 1970s.” He pulled references from Jack Johnson and Fred Williamson to Grace Jones and even Christopher Reeve. “The goal was to fuse heritage, cinematic flair, and modern Black style into one electric, unforgettable look,” said Sijuwade. The designer explained the look he created wasn’t just about mimicking the past. Instead, it was about reimagining dandyism through a contemporary Black lens.

The androgynous silhouette balanced structure with softness: the strong shoulders and one-button cutaway jacket evoked masculine tailoring, while vibrant jewel-toned buttons and bold fabric choices pushed it into flamboyant, feminine territory. “And let’s not forget, peacocks are male, but those feathers are pure flair. That’s androgyny at its best,” said Sijuwade. “Grace Jones was a major inspiration—she’s the blueprint for bold, gender-fluid style.”

The result was a rich tapestry of Black pride: a single-button jacket with British tailoring references, jewel-toned beaded buttons that read like adornment, and a silhouette that seamlessly blended masculine structure with feminine drama. “At the end of the day, this is about more than style; it’s about how culture can live in the details. Commissioner Cumbo’s not just wearing a suit—she’s wearing a story.”