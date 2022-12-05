Stefania Okolie’s Solely Fit Season 4 ‘The Streets’ Pays Homage to Streetwear 

Black-owned size-inclusive athletic brand Solely Fit, founded by former news anchor Stephanie Okolie has come out with their new collection, Season 4, and it’s the perfect intersection of streetwear and athleisure. The brand is designed and manufactured in Los Angeles, CA, and is designed for a woman who has both luxury and performance in mind. Okolie aims to tell the stories of bold and determined women through color, design, shape, and movement with Solely Fit. With designer Willi Smith as her inspiration, Okolie’s collection “The Streets” is an ode to his contributions to embodying the modern woman and pioneering what we know to be streetwear today.

If a summer body is what you want, we highly suggest Solely Fit be a part of that journey. Just in time for gift shopping, the collection will also be preceded by their first-holiday shop, giving you the opportunity to purchase pre-styled sets for a discounted price with bundle deals. This is the perfect time to get your pilates-obsessed friend a new set to show off in class. In perfect neutrals and cool blues and greens, and a few pastel patterns, the pieces featured are tank tops, bras, biker shorts, bodysuits, and leggings that are breathable and supportive. As Okolie is Haitian-Nigerian-American, her storytelling has innate, and naturally, she translates those skills to anything she pursues, whether it be new anchoring or having a brand.

Shop the collection on mysoleyfit.com