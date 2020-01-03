What I Screenshot This Week: The Floral Boots That Could Change The Game

If there’s one thing that I’m focusing on this year it’s showing up as my 100% authentic self and taking up space while I do so.

With that my ultimate goal is to reject any less than stellar outfit choices and revel in my love for fashion.

Ok, drama aside, I’m ready to shop y’all and I’m not talking about for practical things. I want the unpredictable, the bold, the “how’d she pull those off?” items.

Enter: Staud’s stunning floral boots that caught my eye during a casual Instagram scroll.

They give me all the vintage vibes and I stan. While they’ll set your good sis back about $346, there are flexible payment plans (shout out to Quadpay) and other options that I’ve pulled together for the greater good.

Go forth and be bold Queens! Shop below!

