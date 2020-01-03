What I Screenshot This Week: The Floral Boots That Could Change The Game
By Dominique Hobdy ·

If there’s one thing that I’m focusing on this year it’s showing up as my 100% authentic self and taking up space while I do so.

With that my ultimate goal is to reject any less than stellar outfit choices and revel in my love for fashion.

Ok, drama aside, I’m ready to shop y’all and I’m not talking about for practical things. I want the unpredictable, the bold, the “how’d she pull those off?” items.

Enter: Staud’s stunning floral boots that caught my eye during a casual Instagram scroll.

They give me all the vintage vibes and I stan. While they’ll set your good sis back about $346, there are flexible payment plans (shout out to Quadpay) and other options that I’ve pulled together for the greater good.

Go forth and be bold Queens! Shop below!

01
Ankle Boot
Yoox
available at Yoox $179 Shop Now
02
Smyth Platform Boot
Free People
available at Free People $228 Shop Now
03
Nude Embroidered Leather Booties
Century 21
available at Century 21 $459 Shop Now
04
Benny Boot In Rust Floral
Grab the shorter version here for $276!
Staud
available at Staud $346.50 Shop Now
05
Women's Elzbet Floral High-Heel Booties
Bloomingdales
available at Bloomingdales $171.50 Shop Now
Share :
TOPICS: