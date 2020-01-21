When it comes to fashion for athletes, walking to the locker room is their runway. Considering the majority of the time we see them in a synchronized uniform, it’s a refreshing look to catch them in designer duds. And professional basketball players like Nick Young, PJ Tucker, and Rudy Gay are a few examples of players with style.

Gay who has had the pleasure of being in the midst of his 14th season has had a long-standing reputation for showing up to games in the most fly gear. From Prada to Rick Ownes the basketball player told ESSENCE those were amongst his favorite designers. “I can’t explain my style, it’s just me,” he said.

To step even more into fashion he launched a children’s line late last year that was inspired by kids and he is back with a merch line for adults titled, rg22. “In the mirror, every man dreams of having a little boy that looks just like them. I thought it was cool to be able to dress my kids as I would dress,” Gay exclaimed.

The collection features three pieces – 2 t-shirts and a hoodie and is priced between $35 to $60. “The thing about it is, I just try to show a different side of me. A little bit of what I like to do and give people a chance to connect with it,” Gay concluded.

Shop the collection here.

