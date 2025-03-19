How To Wear Spring’s Biggest Fashion Trends

Getty Images/ESSENCE

Though winter still lingers, the recent hint of warmer days has fashion enthusiasts like myself eagerly anticipating the spring fashion trends that are sure to take over streets and storefronts. Don’t get me wrong, I love my cashmere sweaters and wool overcoats. However, shedding those heavy layers, letting an ankle or shoulder peek through, and embracing blooming florals or powdery pastels feel like a dopamine hit.

The shift in seasons always brings a recalibration of how we want to show up. It’s a refresh. This spring, trends are striking a balance between ease and intention, blending soft, ethereal textures with structured, refined silhouettes. Designers are leaning into contrast, pairing breezy fabrics with tailored precision while a muted yet playful color palette sets the tone. Versatility, duality, and refinement define this season’s style narrative, effortlessly weaving into wardrobes through these four standout runway trends.

To start, it should be no surprise that florals and pastels are in for spring—groundbreaking—but baby pink is emerging as the color of the season. On the floral front, the motif is paired with lacey bohemian silhouettes and cascading ruffles. While in anticipation of all things spring, the runway is also preparing us for summer with the resurgence of all things nautical. Think stripes, boat shoes, and sailing windbreakers. Lastly, love it or hate it, but the return to office is in full swing, meaning WFH loungewear is taking a backseat to power suits, both on your feed and in real life.

Below, we’re digging into the runway origins of spring fashion trends and how to shop and style them for a wardrobe refresh.

Blushing Pinks

Jil Sander Brandon Maxwell Chanel

Across runway shows in New York, Milan, and Paris, Chanel, Brandon Maxwell, Tory Burch, Jil Sander, and more saw the powdery pink shade as a recurring theme across apparel categories. The soft pastel brought a delicate and airy touch to the pieces, and you can get the same effect by shopping for the shade in your spring staples.



Try implementing the shade in your spring uniform with a monochromatic moment, or balance the softness with structured denim or a sleek leather jacket. If subtlety is more your style, opt for powdery pink accessories—think handbags, ballet flats, or statement sunglasses to add a feminine touch to your look.



Boho Chic

Valentino Blumarine Chloe

Chloé sparked the boho-chic revival with its Fall/Winter 2024 show, carrying the free-spirited theme into its Spring/Summer 2025 collection with breezy lace, ruffles, and muted pastels. Blumarine and Valentino followed suit, incorporating peasant-style tops, ornate embellishments, and billowing silhouettes in their Milan and Paris collections.

To bring this trend into your wardrobe, shop for airy maxi dresses, lace and eyelet blouses, and breezy skirts in muted tones. Pair a ruffled top with relaxed wide-leg denim for an effortless daytime look, or style a ruffled dress with knee-high boots and a leather jacket for a boho edge. Finish with woven accessories, big buckled belts, and long layered necklaces.

Nautical Resurgence

Miu Miu Rabanne Proenza Schouler

We’re all dreaming of sun-drenched days by the water, designers included. Miu Miu, Rabanne, and Proenza Schouler embraced nautical influences in their spring collections, with windbreaker jackets taking center stage alongside stacked sailor-striped button-down shirts for a crisp, preppy feel. Beyond the runway, boat shoes are even making a strong comeback in the footwear scene, cue Sperry’s grand return.

Of all the trends, this one feels the most practical to shop. It’s perfect for spring’s unpredictable weather, and let’s be honest, stripes never go out of style. To incorporate the look into your wardrobe, start with a classic striped dress or button-down, layering it under a lightweight windbreaker. Complete the look with boat shoes or low-cut sneakers for an effortlessly chic, maritime-inspired ensemble.

Office Core

Saint Laurent Chanel Stella McCartney

Back-to-office mandates are in full swing, marking the end of dressing from the waist up while lounging in sweats. Leading the charge in power dressing—aka corporate core—Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Stella McCartney showcased sharp tailoring, from impeccably cut trousers to oversized trench coats and polished two-piece suits. Both the runways and their front rows were a masterclass in sophisticated workwear.

If you’re looking for desk-to-boardroom style, we’ve got you covered with suit and trench coat options that mean business. Opt for a relaxed blazer paired with tailored trousers or a sleek midi skirt. Layer with a crisp button-down, and complete the look with classic loafers or pointed-toe heels. For a modern twist, don’t be afraid to experiment with bold hues, stripe mixing, or oversized silhouettes.

