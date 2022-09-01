7 Fashion Trends That Will Be Everywhere Come Spring 2023

Like clockwork, it’s come time to mark your calendars for yet another fashion month, the bi-annual, days-long gathering of shows across New York, London, Milan, and Paris, where the biggest trends of the next season ultimately find their start. The coming shows, of course, beg the question of which fashion trends will be set to dominate next spring, and some of the trends on the rise may already be a strong indication. The last few seasons have seen fashion embrace the ultra blinginess and logomania of the early 2000s, along with the near-dystopian, Balenciaga-core that a number of brands quickly caught on to. Next, it looks like designers are meeting somewhere in the middle.
While it’s true that the trend cycle shows no signs of slowing, most trends actually evolve into updated versions of themselves season after season rather than hitting a complete pendulum swing at once. So ultimately, you can imagine Spring 2023 fashion may look like a progressed version of trends you’re seeing today. For instance, while fashion’s obsession with Y2K dressing has, up until recently, harked back to the mcbling era and adjacent styles (think the answer to “What would Destiny’s Child wear on the red carpet, circa 2002?”), recent developments in the trend indicate a grunge-inspired shift on the way. That’s not to say we won’t see any polar opposite trends emerge, however, as all signs (such as the return of the Canadian tuxedo) point toward a new celebration of elevated basics after a heightened period of maximalism.
A few Spring 2023 collections, such as Mowolola’s Paris Fashion Week debut, have already hit the runway, but the rest, and ultimately the bulk of trend evidence, is yet to come. Until then, we’ve left some thoughts on Spring 2023 fashion trends you may be able to expect ahead.
01
Denim On Denim
What it lacks in novelty, the denim on denim trend (en route to becoming the next It-combo), makes up for in versatility. Not so much just the Canadian tuxedo (standard jeans and a jacket) anymore, the future of denim on denim looks a little different – Think denim bralettes and corsets up top, and mini or maxi skirts as bottoms (and we can’t guarantee you won’t see a denim bikini, too.) For spring, skip blue denim and try out the trend in color with green, yellow or orange.
02
Goodbye Jorts, Hello Lorts
Jorts unexpectedly became a defining trend of Summer 2022 (we’re talking ultra-long, especially baggy jorts), with fashion girls dressing up the grandpa-esque style with tube tops and heels. Before you write it off as one of the many fleeting microtrends of the moment, it’s worth pondering its potential to progress into something a bit more versatile, such as slimmer long shorts in various fabrics, colors and prints that you can grab whether the dress code is sneakers or business casual.
03
Grunge From The Past
If you’ve been secretly attempting to will away the collective nostalgia for 2000s fashion, better luck later in the year. While there aren’t any signs of Y2K dressing getting the boot anytime soon, Spring 2023 may come with a revamp of the aesthetic (and you can already find a few trendsetters on board) – Think trading in the Barbiecore and bedazzled jeans for edgier and sultrier counterparts of the era.
04
Dresses Over Pants
If there’s a running theme in fashion trends these days, it’s that anything goes. The discussion around sartorial self-expression feels bigger than ever, and with it comes more eclectic mainstream trends – some with unexpected layering combinations, such as dresses over pants. Not to be knocked until you’ve tried it, the sheer variety of dresses and pants to choose from on the market make this pairing one that looks completely different every time, whether it’s styling a netted dress over a bralette and jeans, or pairing a long tunic dress with trousers.
05
Renewed Staples
Maximalism has taken the front seat for a few seasons now, but if recent styles to hit the runway and blow up on social media are any indicator, we’re headed back to the basics. However, a staples boom never comes without a few twists to the norm — Think jeans with standout details such as cargo pockets or contrast stitching, taking styles such as cargo pants into dressier territories, and basic tops with deconstructed or asymmetric necklines.
06
Lighten Up
When fashion is amid a dramatic pendulum swing as it has been since the onset of the pandemic, it’s not uncommon to see two trends existing at once that feel like the antithesis of one another. If you’re looking to get away from leather and bold hardware as Y2K takes on a grungier persona, try reaching instead for a combination of lighter hues and airy fabrics with garments such as lightweight, sheer button downs, and flowy maxi dress with ultra-feminine, springy details.
07
See Through Dresses
Sheer dresses have taken on a new purpose in fashion, elevating beyond its role as the designated beach cover up to now, a style you’ll find on the radar of any fashion girl, particularly in relation to their going-out wardrobes. The progression of the trend into 2023 can likely be expected to bring on more creativity and risk-taking when styling the look (think taking the bikini-style layering beyond the beach, or adding a vest on top), as well as designers refreshing the classic sheer dress with add-ons such as deconstructed elements, statement silhouettes and embellishments.