Sprayground launches Harriet Tubman Backpack In Honor Of BHM

Out now, global streetwear and backpack brand, Sprayground launches a new limited-edition Harriet Tubman backpack in honor of Black History Month.

The limited-edition collection is a modern yet, urban take on Tubman’s monumental legacy of political activism. Each backpack features a large portrait image of the $20-dollar bill, with Tubman’s most notable and inspirational image on it.

In case you’re wondering, yes- this set to be the new face of the $20-dollar bill. However, the redesign of the $20-dollar bill has been delayed until 2028. This new bill would be a dynamic shift in American history as it would be the first bill to feature an African American woman on any US currency.

Owner and Creative Director David Ben-David, wanted to instead create a bag that honors the original pioneers of the civil rights movement to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

David Ben-David, said: “It’s an honor to be able to put an iconic historical figure in American culture on a Sprayground backpack. Harriet Tubman’s activism influenced a great part of American culture and to be able to pay homage to such an amazing leader in our nation’s history during Black History Month is truly a privilege.”

The limited-edition ‘Harriet Tubman’ collection is out now, exclusively only sprayground.com and at select boutiques nationwide, until stocks last!