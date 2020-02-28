Sneakersnstuff Launch A Fun ‘60s-inspired collection

Global retailer, Sneakersnstuff launches a new ‘60s-inspired psychedelic pack. Their new summer collection is inspired by the ‘Summer of Love’ aka Summer of 2020.

Following their collaboration with The North Face last year, which was also inspired by the legendary counterculture decade. SNS continues to pay homage to the ’60s with their latest Psychedelic pack.

The bold new summer collection features an array of hoodies and t-shirt all that are constructed with a mix of graphic-heavy prints that help bridge the gap between out-of-the-box add-ons to your traditional athleisure basics.

The new pack features the Psychedelic Tie-dye Hoodie and Psychedelic Hoodie which both adorn numerous eye-catching elements. While the t-shirts provoke an otherworldly often associated with the liveness of the ‘60s.

Check out the full collection below, Out now, and available exclusively on www.sneakersnstuff.com and in-store in Stockholm, Berlin, Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.