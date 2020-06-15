10 Trendy Sneakers Your Dad Will Love For Father’s Day
By Nandi Howard ·

Father’s Day is officially less than one week away however, you’re still not too late to order a gift –even from online. With Covid-19 putting a stint in mail delivering services, major U.S. cities have commenced reopening phases and the ordering online process has started to return back to normal.

If your Dad is one to love sneakers or if you’re looking to introduce a cool trend, there are a few standout selects that every sneaker head should have. The Jordan 3 Retro Black Cement’t and Yeezy Boost are a few pairs of shoes you’re bound to see in any hypebeast closet while the Pyer Moss Reebok Trail Fury’s and the JoeFreshGood 992 New Balance’s are hard to come by.

Scrolling the internet for the perfect pair of sneakers can be challenging when there are numbers of resale sites and everything is sold out. However, we were able to locate where you can purchase the sneakers everyone is talking about, scroll below.

01
Jordan 3 Retro Black Cement (2018)
available at Stock X $384+
02
Men's Nike Air Maxes
available at Nike $170
03
Reebok Experiment 4 Trail Fury Pyer Moss
available at Stock X $443+
04
Aimé Leon Dore x 827 'White'
available at GOAT $275+
05
Alexander McQueen Oversized Sneaker
available at Alexander McQueen $490
06
Dunk Low Pro SB 'Concord'
available at GOAT $200+
07
Yeezy Boost 700 'Analog'
available at GOAT $235+
08
New Balance 992 Joe Freshgoods No Emotions Are Emotions
available at Stock X 1.100+
09
Balenciaga Men's Triple S Mesh & Leather Sneakers, Blue
available at Balenciaga $975
10
Off-White Off-Court 3.0 High-Top Sneakers
available at Farfetch $566
