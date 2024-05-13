Skylar Diggins-Smith Feels Empowered In SKIMS' Latest Campaign

SKIMS

After taking a break on maternity leave, the talented and accomplished WNBA player Skylar Diggins-Smith is back in the game. She is putting in the work and dedicating herself to training for her upcoming tenth season with relentless determination. As part of the campaign for the latest “Fits Everybody” underwear collection by SKIMS, Diggins-Smith joins other notable WNBA players, including Candace Parker, Cameron Brink, Dijonai Carrington, and Kelsey Plum. This group of accomplished women shows us how comfortable and stylish undergarments can be a valuable asset in any active woman’s wardrobe.

The Seattle Storm’s point guard has had a nine-year career in the WNBA with an All-Star title and an Olympic gold medal and still has time to be a stylish mom. “I love fashion, but more importantly, it’s essential for me to feel comfortable in every facet of my life. As a mother of two with a very active career, SKIMS provides solutions for me that are seamless, stretchy and stylish,” said Diggins-Smith.

SKIMS was announced as the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball underwear partner last fall and has since created newfound attention toward the sport. This new women’s campaign spotlights the WNBA, which is receiving more attention than ever. Within the “Fits Everybody” collection, each piece is made for all-day comfort and support—a large proponent in how Diggins-Smith gets dressed. The collection is described as “buttery-soft” with stretch fabric that expands twice its size within the 20-piece capsule.

Diggins-Smith describes her style in three words: “What I like.” She lists Shai Gilous-Alexander as a male player who is dominating the fashion front and Diamond DeShields as an underrated fashion maven in the WNBA. She describes to ESSENCE her personal style journey from her start in the WNBA to now. Once she began playing a game, she developed an interest in fashion and started experimenting with different pieces. Now, she says her “biggest flex” is owning all her pieces. “My closet kind of grew and I started seeing how I can wear my clothes multiple times in different ways and reimagining them in different ways with layering. I definitely educated myself a bit more [about fashion] and learned my body and how to accentuate my body type.”

Diggins-Smith says her body has obviously changed since becoming a mother over the last five years. That’s why this SKIMS campaign means something tremendous to the player. Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Kim Kardashian aimed to showcase the WNBA players and women in sports through an all-encompassing campaign that represented the essence of women in basketball.

While on set for the campaign, Diggins-Smith reflected on her time, saying, “I felt comfortable, I felt empowered to be included into the ad, to be a mom of two. It was deeper than just being in the ad, it’s about representation.” She looks forward to showcasing pieces from the collection within her upcoming tunnel walk looks. So far, her favorite piece in the collection is the bandeau bra, as it’s easy to wear and style.

