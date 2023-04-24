SKIMS Taps Gen Z Superstars Ice Spice, Pink Panthress, And More

SKIMS

Four of Gen Z’s most prominent and culture-shifting musicians are taking center stage in the new SKIMS campaign highlighting their bodysuits. The “Boy’s a Liar Pt.2” duo Ice Spice and Pink Pantheress are accompanied by singers Nessa Barrett and RAYE in a sensual and empowering campaign. Each woman embodies everything SKIMS stands for, which is refreshing to see. “I’m excited to launch this next generation of SKIMS shapewear with a campaign that celebrates these incredible musical artists,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and Creative Director of SKIMS, in a press release. “Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and RAYE are super talented women and truly reflect our SKIMS community.”

The neutrals in the campaign aren’t to say that these women have a neutral disposition but rather highlight their beauty in simplicity. Soft glam and feminity are what fill this new campaign. Modernity is part of the SKIMS ethos, and in an effort to match actions to words, the brand is constantly casting young people who are making impacts.

SKIMS

“SKIMS just gets it and makes me feel extra snatched,” said Ice Spice via press release. “I’m happy to be a part of the latest campaign.” The viral “In Ha Mood” rapper was seen a while back at Kim K’s home with her daughter North for a play date. To see that she’s in this campaign is definitely another full-circle moment for the rapper.

SKIMS

“I loved being a part of SKIMS latest shapewear campaign. These styles empower me to try clothes I wouldn’t have tried before and make me feel so comfortable and secure,” said Pinkpantheress in a press release shared with ESSENCE.

“SKIMS has changed the game when it comes to inclusivity and representation, and I’m honored to be a part of its community of confident women. This shapewear does exactly what it’s meant to!” said RAYE.

SKIMS

SKIMS

The Everyday Sculpt Collection features a reintroduction to the brand’s shapewear since 2019 with 11 new cuts of its shapewear, including bralettes, thongs, bodysuits, and more. Even the Seamless Scult Bodysuit is getting a modern update.

The collection is now available to preview and will be shoppable on April 27th at 9 AM PT/12 PM EST on skims.com