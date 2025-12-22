Sierra Rena Is Stepping Into A New Era—Introducing SIV’s Purple Leather Bag

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Known for her fearless approach to styling, bold color pairings, and a digital presence that feels both aspirational and deeply human, Sierra Rena first introduced SIV, during the pandemic through upcycled fabric pieces. Since then, her career has expanded far beyond the brand, evolving into styling, influencing, and creative direction. Now, she’s circling back—this time with intention, clarity, and a bag designed entirely from scratch.

“This moment feels really big for me, physically and spiritually,” Rena shares with ESSENCE. “I’m feeling a huge shift in my career.”

That shift is embodied in SIV’s relaunch: a statement leather bag called the “Slickback” that marks her first step into accessories and signals a long-term vision for the brand. More than a comeback, it’s a declaration of where she’s headed.

Rena started SIV before content creation, before styling jobs, and before her platform grew to where it is today. In hindsight, she sees that as a blessing. “I never imagined it would turn into this. A year ago, I didn’t even think I’d be where I am now.”

Rather than viewing her return to SIV as a step backward, Rena sees it as a leaning back into her creative roots and into the mindset that first pushed her to take risks. She launched the brand during COVID, at a time when she had just changed her college major from neuroscience to business management and marketing.

“I was taking huge risks on myself,” she reflects. “Sometimes transitioning back to your roots, or even just the mental space you were in, can give you a new creative outlook.”

It’s advice she extends beyond fashion. For Rena, growth doesn’t always mean moving forward in a straight line. Sometimes, it means revisiting where it all began. The now-signature Slickback bag began simply: one day in March, Rena picked up her iPad and started drawing.

“That was the first bag idea that came to mind,” she says. “And when I finished it, I was like…wait. This is it.”

From there, the design became deeply personal. The bag’s debut colorway, purple, was chosen as a tribute to her uncle, who passed away in 2016. Purple had long been used by her family to honor his life, and incorporating it into the bag felt instinctive. At the same time, the design reflects where Rena is now creatively. Her personal style—known for maximalism, texture, and exaggerated silhouettes—has never felt more confident.

“I wanted to make something timeless, something no one’s seen before, and something I would wear for the next 10 years,” she says.

Crafted in luxury leathers, including crocodile and ostrich accents in sampled versions, the bag is meant to be both bold and versatile. While purple leads the launch, neutral and everyday colorways, like black, are already part of the plan.

“Purple isn’t everyday for everyone,” she laughs. “Even though it is for me.”

Rena intentionally teased the bag on her own social platforms long before the official launch, seamlessly integrating it into her outfits. As both creator and founder, she understands her presence is part of the marketing strategy.

“Being the face of your own brand can be a pro and a con,” she explains. “People trust my style, so it’s easy to introduce something I designed. But eventually, I want SIV to stand on its own.”

For now, she’s embracing every advantage she has, especially as she takes a major risk with pricing. At $650, the bag positions SIV firmly in the luxury space, a bold move for a relaunch.

“I really appreciate anyone who supports me in any way,” she says when considering the hurdle its cost could be. “Whether that’s buying, sharing, saving any of it.”

But she’s confident in her product. Hence, the bold campaign. Rena went all in, producing a visually striking rollout that blends fashion, storytelling, and cultural references, including a playful nod to The Boondocks. The result was unapologetically her. The shoot brought together a team primarily of people of color, many of whom Rena had worked with before, and fostered an environment that felt collaborative and affirming.

“Everything flowed so seamlessly,” she says. “And I love being able to give people opportunities, especially when it’s early in their careers. It was a 10 out of 10 for me.”

The bag took eight months of sampling, revisions, and patience to bring to life, but Rena is already focused on what’s next for SIV. With the first drop selling out and more than a thousand site visitors in the first 72 hours, this moment marks just the beginning for the brand.

“I’m really enjoying creating bags and accessories right now,” she says. New designs and colorways are already in motion, and while clothing is on her radar, she’s not rushing it. For now, SIV is about momentum, feeding ideas, trusting the process, and letting the brand grow organically alongside her. Rena’s journey back to SIV has taught her a lot about not only herself but also life and hard work.

“Work through your passion, not motivation,” she says. “You won’t wake up motivated every day. But if you’re passionate, you’ll still show up.”

“You just have to believe: I’m that,” she adds. “That energy will transcend everything you do.”

With SIV’s relaunch, Sierra Rena isn’t just introducing a bag; she’s stepping fully into her next chapter. And if this is only the beginning, it’s clear she’s building something meant to last.