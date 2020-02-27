Shop These Essential Spring Wardrobe Finds
By Nandi Howard ·

Spring is almost here and we couldn’t be more ecstatic to pop-out in bright colors and light pieces. This season, sunset hues and nostalgic finds are said to be huge trends which were prevalent in our search to find this spring’s most talked about items. From colored denim to metallic tops, fashion is looking bright for the upcoming months – and we are not complaining.

Springtime can include some of the best weather. When the temperature is ideal, (depending on where you live) it usually includes the choice to include more pieces in your wardrobe. And with the love for archival finds becoming more and more prevalent, you will catch more brands like Farfetch selling gently used vintage finds.

This season, we are all about mixing the new with the old. Check out these essential spring wardrobe finds below.

01
Balenciaga Belted Floral-Print Faux Fur Coat
available at Balenciaga $3,200 Shop Now
02
Nunoo Corduroy
available at Nunoo $56 Shop Now
03
My Theresa Ganni High-Waisted Flared Jeans
available at Ganni $164 Shop Now
04
CJR Feather-Trimmed Cotton Bustier Top
available at Net-A-Porter $2,625 Shop Now
05
Christian Dior Pre-Owned
available at Farfetch $5,005 Shop Now
06
Jacquemus Le Petit Baci Fringed Raffia Mini Bag
available at Farfetch $456 Shop Now
07
Louisa Ballou Beach Bum Dress
available at Louisa Ballou $495 Shop Now
08
Staud Alice Ombré Cotton-Blend Bustier Top
available at Moda Operandi $235 Shop Now
09
Nanushka Laisa Leather Halterneck Bandeau
available at Farfetch $220 Shop Now
10
Zimmerman Wavelength Asymmetric Ribbed-Knit Tank Top
Shop Now
11
Boohoo Daria Twist Front Plunge Slinky Maxi Dress
available at Boohoo $25 Shop Now
TOPICS: