Spring is almost here and we couldn’t be more ecstatic to pop-out in bright colors and light pieces. This season, sunset hues and nostalgic finds are said to be huge trends which were prevalent in our search to find this spring’s most talked about items. From colored denim to metallic tops, fashion is looking bright for the upcoming months – and we are not complaining.

Springtime can include some of the best weather. When the temperature is ideal, (depending on where you live) it usually includes the choice to include more pieces in your wardrobe. And with the love for archival finds becoming more and more prevalent, you will catch more brands like Farfetch selling gently used vintage finds.

This season, we are all about mixing the new with the old. Check out these essential spring wardrobe finds below.