By Jamila Stewart ·

Let’s be real – we all love a good sale, and as we come up on the tale end of the year, Revolve’s sale selection is looking really good. From affordable brands such as NBD, to high end brands such as Isabel Marant, its thoughtfully curated virtual racks are always worth the time spent perusing. And whether you’re hunting down a mini dress to wear on a night out, sweats to lounge in, or trousers for work, there seems to never be a mark missed.

Of course, a great chunk of the end of the year is spent holiday gift shopping, but here’s an additional thought: Catching up on the fashion trends you’ve missed. Revolve’s pages-long selection of markdowns are essentially just a one-stop shop for every trend that reigned this year: knit dresses, waist tie skirts, beaded jewelry, cut-out tops and virtually everything in between. Plus, now’s when you can shop discounted spring and summer styles in anticipation for the upcoming season. If you know anything about the retailer’s dedicated following, you know these pieces won’t be waiting around for long, so we rounded up 19 styles for you to pounce on now.

01
Jonathan Simkhai Mia Tie Waist Skirt
Few things are more gorgeous than this skirt.
available at Revolve $177, originally $295 Shop Now
02
Lovers and Friends Astrid Dress
We won’t be giving this dress the cold shoulder.
available at Revolve $171, originally $218 Shop Now
03
Lovers and Friends Darby Cardigan
Boxy silhouettes like this one scream It-girl.
available at Revolve $78, originally $130 Shop Now
04
Jeffrey Campbell Yee Haw Heel
If this is what denim is evolving into, we like it.
available at Revolve $93, originally $155 Shop Now
05
8 Other Reasons X Sofia Richie Shell Necklace
You can count on 8 Other Reasons for a unique jewelry piece.
available at Revolve $30, originally $49 Shop Now
06
L’Academie Suzetta Pant
The most luxe-looking jogger-trousers hybrid ever.
available at Revolve $195, originally $278 Shop Now
07
NBD Anona Distressed Tank Dress
When they say come casual, but cute.
available at Revolve $132, originally $178 Shop Now
08
NBD Adara Distressed Turtleneck Shrug
If you love NBD’s Anona dress, then you’ll love its matching shrug.
available at Revolve $118, originally $168 Shop Now
09
Young, Fabulous and Broke Rebel Satin Halter Dress
We’re 100 percent snagging this now for a future vacation.
available at Revolve $110, originally $150 Shop Now
10
Tell Your Friends Dolman Shirt
Just thinking about the layering opportunities this blazer welcomes.
available at Revolve $134, originally $268 Shop Now
11
Chelsea Paris Dexter Pump
There isn’t a Chelsea Paris shoe that misses.
available at Revolve $285, originally $475 Shop Now
12
Dundas x Revolve Leo Pullover
Animal prints make knits so much more exciting.
available at Revolve $253, originally $328 Shop Now
13
Victor Glemaud Knit Shorts
And just like that, hot pants are back.
available at Revolve $207, originally $295 Shop Button
14
l’Academie Billie Knit Top
Who said turtlenecks aren’t sexy?
available at Revolve $104, originally $148 Shop Now
15
8 Other Reasons X Sofia Richie Pearl Detail Hoops
Ear cuffs allow for infinite amounts of customization.
available at Revolve $20, originally $32 Shop Now
16
Song of Style Weston Dress
There’s no such thing as too many knit dresses.
available at Revolve $206, originally $228 Shop Now
17
Hansen + Gretel Vanessa Shirt
Neutral florals work year-round.
available at Revolve $102, originally $169 Shop Now
18
Noam Marpesia Top
Okay, this is an elevated basic.
available at Revolve $129, $215 Shop Now
19
Majorelle Ginny Legging
There’s a new legging in town.
available at Revolve $90, originally $138 Shop Now