Let’s be real – we all love a good sale, and as we come up on the tale end of the year, Revolve’s sale selection is looking really good. From affordable brands such as NBD, to high end brands such as Isabel Marant, its thoughtfully curated virtual racks are always worth the time spent perusing. And whether you’re hunting down a mini dress to wear on a night out, sweats to lounge in, or trousers for work, there seems to never be a mark missed.
Of course, a great chunk of the end of the year is spent holiday gift shopping, but here’s an additional thought: Catching up on the fashion trends you’ve missed. Revolve’s pages-long selection of markdowns are essentially just a one-stop shop for every trend that reigned this year: knit dresses, waist tie skirts, beaded jewelry, cut-out tops and virtually everything in between. Plus, now’s when you can shop discounted spring and summer styles in anticipation for the upcoming season. If you know anything about the retailer’s dedicated following, you know these pieces won’t be waiting around for long, so we rounded up 19 styles for you to pounce on now.
01
Jonathan Simkhai Mia Tie Waist Skirt
Few things are more gorgeous than this skirt.
02
Lovers and Friends Astrid Dress
We won’t be giving this dress the cold shoulder.
03
Lovers and Friends Darby Cardigan
Boxy silhouettes like this one scream It-girl.
04
Jeffrey Campbell Yee Haw Heel
If this is what denim is evolving into, we like it.
05
8 Other Reasons X Sofia Richie Shell Necklace
You can count on 8 Other Reasons for a unique jewelry piece.
06
L’Academie Suzetta Pant
The most luxe-looking jogger-trousers hybrid ever.
07
NBD Anona Distressed Tank Dress
When they say come casual, but cute.
08
NBD Adara Distressed Turtleneck Shrug
If you love NBD’s Anona dress, then you’ll love its matching shrug.
09
Young, Fabulous and Broke Rebel Satin Halter Dress
We’re 100 percent snagging this now for a future vacation.
10
Tell Your Friends Dolman Shirt
Just thinking about the layering opportunities this blazer welcomes.
11
Chelsea Paris Dexter Pump
There isn’t a Chelsea Paris shoe that misses.
12
Dundas x Revolve Leo Pullover
Animal prints make knits so much more exciting.
13
Victor Glemaud Knit Shorts
And just like that, hot pants are back.
14
l’Academie Billie Knit Top
Who said turtlenecks aren’t sexy?
15
8 Other Reasons X Sofia Richie Pearl Detail Hoops
Ear cuffs allow for infinite amounts of customization.
16
Song of Style Weston Dress
There’s no such thing as too many knit dresses.
17
Hansen + Gretel Vanessa Shirt
Neutral florals work year-round.
18
Noam Marpesia Top
Okay, this is an elevated basic.
19
Majorelle Ginny Legging
There’s a new legging in town.