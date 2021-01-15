Shop Now: Eleven Launches Pieces From 2021 Collection

In the spirit of the new year, fashion has commenced its first-of-the-season pieces. Joining the group, is the athleisure label EleVen, spearheaded by tennis champion Venus Williams.

Introducing Forest Star, the new collection features both activewear and tennis staples including high-neck tanks, tennis skirts, bike shorts, and hoodies. For a mod workout look, the latest capsule collection. Combining bold zebra prints with solid pops of deep blue, mint and black.

In addition, these new selects are engineered with innovative and proprietary fibers to help enhance workouts including EleVen Ozone for protection against harmful rays and EleVen Pro-Dri for quick-drying and superior breathability.

Priced between $69- $99, shop the EleVen x Forest Star collection now.